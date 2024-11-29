Tired of Big Tech? This is the Black Friday deal you should get

Helping people cut ties with data-hungry Big Tech apps has been at the core of Proton's mission since the beginning. From a privacy-first alternative to Gmail, ProtonMail, the Swiss-based provider got bigger, offering now one of the best VPN apps, password manager, encrypted cloud storage, calendar, and even a documents tool.

While all Proton tools come with a generous free plan, the paid subscription is the one to go for to experience all its power and, actually, say goodbye to Google for good. That said, a Proton Ultimate plan surely isn't cheap – until now, at least.

Proton isn't just offering a stunning Black Friday VPN deal for this shopping season. You can also get Proton's full house for half of the price with its limited-time offer. Make sure not to miss it!

Proton Ultimate: Save 50% and get all proton apps

Only for Black Friday, Proton axed its pricing in half on its top-tier plan, meaning you can get all its five security tools for the equivalent of $6.49 on its 12-month plan. These include one of the best VPNs and secure email services on the market, among other things. The offer is supposed to expire at the end of Friday so hurry up if you want to regain control of your digital life. Even better, you can test and cancel the service if it isn't for you without losing a penny with Proton's 30-day money-back guarantee.

How good is Proton's Black Friday deal?

As mentioned before, Proton Ultimate includes all privacy-first products within the provider's offering.

Proton VPN is among our top recommendations, scaling up our top VPN rankings from #5 to #4 after our last round of testing. Besides being perhaps the most private VPN you can get right now, ProtonVPN also impressed us with great speeds and unblocking performances. Whether you need a VPN for privacy and security, unlocking streaming catalogs, or censored sites – ProtonVPN delivers on all fronts.

is among our top recommendations, scaling up our top VPN rankings from #5 to #4 after our last round of testing. Besides being perhaps the most private VPN you can get right now, ProtonVPN also impressed us with great speeds and unblocking performances. Whether you need a VPN for privacy and security, unlocking streaming catalogs, or censored sites – ProtonVPN delivers on all fronts. Proton Mail is probably the most famous secure email service out there, being the choice for privacy-minded folks since 2014 thanks to its zero-access encryption protection. The provider has been boosting the service over the decade with some handy extra features, such as an email alias, tracker/phishing scams blocker, and 1-click unsubscribe option.

is probably the most famous secure email service out there, being the choice for privacy-minded folks since 2014 thanks to its zero-access encryption protection. The provider has been boosting the service over the decade with some handy extra features, such as an email alias, tracker/phishing scams blocker, and 1-click unsubscribe option. First launched in beta in 2020, Proton Calendar was developed to give you an alternative way to digitally manage your day-to-day schedule, without giving away your privacy.

was developed to give you an alternative way to digitally manage your day-to-day schedule, without giving away your privacy. As the name suggests, Proton Drive is the provider's iteration of encrypted cloud storage, perfectly complementing its Mail suite. The app got even better in July this year when an encrypted Docs tool also landed in its offering. Who needs Google or Microsoft now, really?

is the provider's iteration of encrypted cloud storage, perfectly complementing its Mail suite. The app got even better in July this year when an encrypted Docs tool also landed in its offering. Who needs Google or Microsoft now, really? Last but not least, Proton Pass is a great password manager that also supports 2FA and a passkey option. The latter option offers passwordless credential creation for all users.

You can use Proton's virtual private network (VPN) on virtually any device you own to encrypt all your internet connections and spoof your IP address. (Image credit: Proton VPN)

All Proton tools are fully open-source so anyone can check out their codes to ensure everything works as it should.

As mentioned already, Proton's free plans are great to start with. Yet, if you're really planning to move away from the likes of Google or Outlook, you need the storage space that you can only get with the paid plan.

Also, you cannot use Proton's free VPN for streaming or torrenting, for example, making a paid sub a necessity for most people looking to sign up for this security service.

Again, you won't see this price for long so make up your mind and grab this great Proton's Black Friday deal before it's too late.