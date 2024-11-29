Proton VPN has dropped a surprise Black Friday sale – don't miss a massive 80% off
Blink and you'll miss this flash Black Friday discount
Proton VPN, a privacy-first provider, just dropped a huge Black Friday deal. You can save 80% on its 2-year VPN Plus plan – which works out to a measly $1.99 a month.
These kinds of flash deals don't happen often, so don't let this one slip through your fingers. You have until Saturday morning (9 am GMT / 4 am EST) to take advantage of Proton VPN's offer and check out what one of today's best VPNs can do for you.
Proton VPN: from $1.99 per month
A great low-cost all-rounder
Proton VPN is a solid all-rounder that does all of the basics right – it'll give your privacy a massive boost (thanks to an array of features) and makes unblocking streaming content from around the world a breeze, too. Best of all, this lightning sale chops Proton VPN's 2-year Plus plan to $1.99 – which is on par with Surfshark, our #1 cheap VPN. That's a serious saving. You'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, too, but remember you only have until Saturday morning (9 am GMT / 4 am EST) to claim the offer.
Why Proton VPN?
Proton VPN sits at a respectable #4 on our overall VPN rankings. I generally recommend it to the most security-conscious users, who don't want snoops and third parties watching over their shoulders, but the provider has a ton of functionality stuffed into a tiny Black Friday price tag.
Here are some of my favorite Proton VPN features:
- Speed: Proton VPN is no slouch, hitting speeds of 630 Mbps during our most recent round of tests. That's way more than you need to enjoy HD and 4K streaming, and smooth day-to-day browsing, and the handy VPN Accelerator tool can give you an even bigger boost when needed, too.
- Servers: Proton VPNs is on something of a world domination kick. Recently upgrading its server network which now spans a massive 112 countries – you'll have no trouble spoofing your location to check out streaming libraries, news outlets, and region-specific deals.
- Unblocking power: there wasn't a single service that Proton VPN failed to unblock during our in-house testing, from huge titans like Netflix to smaller regional services. So, if you want a reliable streaming companion, Proton VPN won't let you down.
- Security: Proton VPN doesn't pull punches when it comes to privacy, either. It uses military-grade encryption to keep your data secure and unreadable to third parties, and its Secure Core servers give you an added layer of protection if you need it.
River is a Tech Software Editor and VPN expert at TechRadar. They’re on-hand to keep VPN and cybersecurity content up-to-date and accurate. When they’re not helping readers find the best VPNs around (and the best deals), River can be found in close proximity to their PS5 or being pushed about the countryside by the lovely Welsh weather.