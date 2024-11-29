Proton VPN has dropped a surprise Black Friday sale – don't miss a massive 80% off

Proton VPN, a privacy-first provider, just dropped a huge Black Friday deal. You can save 80% on its 2-year VPN Plus plan – which works out to a measly $1.99 a month.

These kinds of flash deals don't happen often, so don't let this one slip through your fingers. You have until Saturday morning (9 am GMT / 4 am EST) to take advantage of Proton VPN's offer and check out what one of today's best VPNs can do for you.

Proton VPN: from $1.99 per month

A great low-cost all-rounder

Proton VPN is a solid all-rounder that does all of the basics right – it'll give your privacy a massive boost (thanks to an array of features) and makes unblocking streaming content from around the world a breeze, too. Best of all, this lightning sale chops Proton VPN's 2-year Plus plan to $1.99 – which is on par with Surfshark, our #1 cheap VPN. That's a serious saving. You'll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, too, but remember you only have until Saturday morning (9 am GMT / 4 am EST) to claim the offer.

Why Proton VPN?

Proton VPN sits at a respectable #4 on our overall VPN rankings. I generally recommend it to the most security-conscious users, who don't want snoops and third parties watching over their shoulders, but the provider has a ton of functionality stuffed into a tiny Black Friday price tag.

Here are some of my favorite Proton VPN features: