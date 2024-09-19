YouTube’s powerful new AI features give new creators everything except the personality

Have you always wanted to be a YouTuber but aren't quite sure where to start? YouTube just unveiled some major AI-powered features at its Made On YouTube event, including the integration of generative AI into Shorts, so maybe now is the time to start.

YouTube creators will be able to use the new Dream Screen feature, powered by Google DeepMind’s Veo, to generate 6-second video clips that can merge into existing content to create more engaging videos. Later this year, you’ll be able to use Dream Screen to generate video backgrounds, and in 2025 the standalone video clip feature will be made available.

With over 70% of YouTube channels uploading Shorts every month, the company’s short-form video rival to TikTok is one of the platform’s most popular ways to consumer content. With Dream Screen, if you’ve ever wanted to make your own Shorts to show off to the world, bringing your ideas to life will be much easier.

In an effort to make sure the platform doesn’t drown in AI-generated content, YouTube says it will watermark all AI-generated content. This means those of us who don’t care about creating content and just want to consume it will be able to tell how each clip has been made.

YouTube’s AI overhaul

Dream Screen isn’t the only new AI feature coming to YouTube, however. A new Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio will use AI to help creators come up with video ideas, thumbnails, outlines, and more, perfect for kickstarting your creativity.

These new AI features aimed at video creation are the perfect entry point for any aspiring YouTuber who doesn’t quite know where to start. While AI tools like ChatGPT are great for coming up with ideas, having the tools built into the YouTube platform will make them far more accessible to creators.

While more established creators on the platform might find these AI-generated tools more of a gimmick than anything else, they could be the spark that lights a fire in a new generation of online entertainers – although you’ll still need to bring your own personality.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors