I tried the latest update to NotebookLM and it’s never been easier to make an AI podcast out of other people’s articles, for better or worse

Google has updated NotebookLM, its handy learning tool and AI podcast creator, so that it’s easier than ever to add sources. Now you can “search on the web” for sources of information that it turns into an AI podcast, mind map, or which it can answer questions about.
NotebookLM is designed to help you learn anything by breaking down large volumes of information into easily accessible reports and podcasts.
It doesn’t take a genius, however, to realize that its podcasts are so good they could easily replace real podcast hosts talking about literally any subject, and that’s where the new feature from Google leaves me in a bit of a moral quandary.
State your sources
Since I run a tai chi podcast I decided to try out the new feature by asking NotebookLM to see what sources it would find on the subject of tai chi, and I was quite surprised at the articles it found.
There were some academic articles on tai chi in there, as I'd expect, along with articles from various tai chi websites, but also a Reddit discussion offering various perspectives on tai chi’s spirituality, and a YouTube video.
NotebookLM takes all these sources and produces various media for you, including an Audio Overview (it’s basically a podcast) that takes a deep dive into your subject.
It made me ponder whether all those article writers and Reddit commentators were happy that I was using their thoughts as fuel for an AI-generated podcast.
Credit where it's due
It’s not like Google has added any new abilities to NotebookLM – you could always add any source you wanted – but at least you had to add it manually.
Making it actively scour the web to find a curated list of sources for you, without really asking the permission of any of these sources, then turning them into other types of media, does feel a little bit questionable.
If you are using NotebookLM purely as intended - i.e., to learn about a subject I don’t see a problem, but if those AI podcasts that are based on other people’s work, for example, get used in other ways, perhaps as income-generating podcasts, then that doesn’t always feel justified.
Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.
