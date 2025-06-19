It may not be Prime Day for another few weeks, but I've already seen some big discounts from FlexiSpot.

In the run-up to Amazon's big sales event, I thought I’d take a look to see if I could find some early Prime Day office chair deals - and let me tell you, there are loads from one of our top chair-makers.

FlexiSpot office furniture has always reviewed well here, featuring in our round-ups for both the best office chairs and the best standing desks. In general, our tests have found them to be of excellent stability and build quality, and in the case of office chairs, absolutely packed with features for comfort and adjustability.

If you're looking to make a saving well before Prime Day even starts, these are the ones I'd pick, no question about it, with the lowest priced model coming in at a little over £100 while still retaining top-end features like adjustable armrests, headrests, and lumbar support.

My top FlexiSpot office chair deals

FlexiSpot OC3 ergonomic office chair: was £160 now £115 at Amazon If you're looking for a standard office chair with all the essential features and at a low price, this is the one I'd get from Amazon ahead of Prime Day. The FlexiSpot OC3 packs in plenty of extras you typically find on higher-priced models, like an adjustable headrest and armrests. There's lumbar support, which is absolutely critical for comfort and supporting the lower back, while the mesh seat and backrest offers breathability - which is a good thing with summer right around the corner. Remember to tick the voucher box to get the full discount.

FlexiSpot ErgoX ergonomic office chair: was £240 now £180 at Amazon This office chair is all about comfort and ergonomics, while priced pretty reasonably. There's heaps of adjustments to be had here, which is ideal for finding the sweet spot while sitting. What you get with the FlexiSpot ErgoX (it's a name you'll either love or hate) is 3D armrests, 3D headrests, and a 5D backrest. I particularly like the adaptive lumbar support, which will move as you move to provide consistent support. This chair is also known as the C7DG-Air-Lite, so you can see why they switched to the ErgoX name.

FlexiSpot BS8 ergonomic office chair: was £189 now £161 at Amazon A slightly more ergonomic model than the OC3, the FlexiSpot BS8 features a nice S-shaped mesh backrest that comes with nine adjustment settings and a broad headrest (FlexiSpot calls it 'full coverage'). All other essentials are here, toom like tilt and recline controls and that all-important adjustable lumbar support.