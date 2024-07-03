Early Prime Day deal: get this GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle for its lowest ever price

There are a rapidly growing amount of early Prime Day deals and 4th of July sales launching this week and we’ve just spotted one of our favorites for the more active tech fan.

Right now, you can buy the GoPro Hero 12 Black with an accessories bundle at Amazon for $349 (was $449.99). The bundle includes a handler, head strap, Enduro battery, and a carrying case, so it’s everything you could need while being 22% off the regular price.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle did drop to this price back at the end of May 2024 but that wasn’t for long and the price has hovered around at $400 since. It’s the perfect bundle if you love to be active with the GoPro Hero 12 Black currently topping our best action cameras buyer's guide.

Today’s best GoPro deal

GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle: was $449.99 now $349 at Amazon

The GoPro Hero 12 Black bundle is the ideal entry point to the action camera world, saving you from needing to buy anything else. The camera offers 5.3K video which gives you 91% more resolution than 4K while it has best-in-class image quality and HDR support. Whatever you snap will look great here with a rugged and completely waterproof build ensuring it’ll never let you down whatever you have planned.

The best GoPro for most people, the GoPro Hero 12 is a delight to use. It has all the features you could need like fast 5.3K frame rates, smooth 4K slow-mo, and it has highly effective stabilization too. In our review of the GoPro Hero 12, we loved how well it works right down to its Bluetooth Audio support, versatile mounting options, and its ability to capture great-looking footage in well-lit areas.

Its only let-down is that it has mediocre battery life and the low-light performance could definitely be better. If you’re a daytime explorer though, this won’t be a problem.

Its 27MP sensor easily records 8:7 footage so you can splice it up for different social media channels, giving you plenty of flexibility with how you share your footage of exciting trips and adventures.

One of the best GoPro deals around, this is likely to only be the start of the Prime Day deals we’re counting on seeing. However, will the GoPro Hero 12 go lower? We doubt it. Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on what else could unfold and the 4th of July sales that are around the corner.