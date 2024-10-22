Canon's best-value full-frame camera drops down to a record-low price

Full-frame cameras used to be only for professional photographers who could afford the associated price tag. Now, though, prices for some of the best mirrorless cameras have come down, making them affordable for hobbyists too. The latest deal we've found is the Canon EOS RP at Adorama for $899 (was $999).

This is Canon's best-value full-frame camera – and with a $100 discount, it's now back down to its record-low price. The camera itself is compact and lightweight yet still delivers an impressive 26.2 MP CMOS sensor. If you've been waiting to jump on the mirrorless train then now's a great time with this enticing deal.

Today's best Canon EOS RP deal

Canon EOS RP: was $999 now $899 at Adorama

This full-frame mirrorless camera offers a compact build and lightweight body, which make it perfect for carrying around on your travels. Impressive autofocus and responsive interface guarantee you'll make the shot no matter what pressure you're under. The $100 discount makes this already affordable camera even more friendly to your budget and drops it back to the record-low price.

Despite being a few years old now, the Canon EOS RP is still an excellent camera that offers amazing value for money. The full-frame sensor is packed into a compact and lightweight body, which means you get a camera you can carry around with you for your travels or for work. The camera also pairs beautifully with any of the best Canon RF lenses.

You can read about it in our in-depth Canon EOS RP review, but by way of summary, it has amazing autofocus performance while delivering sharp images with vibrant colors. The LCD screen is responsive making the whole experience of using the camera really enjoyable.

