Adorama launches huge Memorial Day sale: $1,000 off Sony, Canon, and Nikon cameras

The annual Memorial Day sales aren't just about patio furniture, appliances, and grills, you know - they're also superb for picking up some bargain tech. One of the best early sales we've spotted this week is at the camera specialist Adorama.

The retailer currently has a wide range of record-low discounts across some of our favorite models here at TechRadar, including the excellent Sony A7 IV for $2,299.99 (was $2,499.99), the Nikon Z8 for $3,496.95 (was $3,996), and the Canon EOS R5 for $2,899 (was $3,399). If you're looking for one of the best cameras on the market right now, then you're absolutely spoilt for choice in the Adorama Memorial Day sale.

We've out deals on our favorite camera bodies just below, but this week's early sale at Adorama also includes hundreds of discounts across a wide range of lenses for Sony E-Mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-Mount, and many others. If you're looking for a bargain kit, also don't forget to check out the retailer's wide range of bundle kits, which include bodies, lenses, tripods, cleaning kits, and other essentials.

See today's recommended deals on camera bodies below, or visit our main Memorial Day sales page for discounts from other leading retailers.

Canon cameras

Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,899 at Adorama

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for just $2,899 at Adorama and B&H Photo, with Adorama throwing a few useful accessories for no extra cost. With the rebate discount, it's now a full $1,000 cheaper than at launch. For less than $3,000 you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up 120p) is excellent, too.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Adorama

This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of last year. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Adorama. Plus, this particular listing also includes a bunch of accessories, including a spare Canon LP-E6NH battery and Lexar Professional 128GB card.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Adorama

Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with $300 off, taking it close to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stablization and sturdier build quality then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8.

Nikon cameras

Nikon Z8: was $3,996 now $3,496.95 at Adorama

We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut.

Nikon Z 7 II: was $2,996 now $1,996.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z 7II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model.

Nikon Z5: was $1,396 now $996.95 at Adorama

Today's record-breaking discount on the Nikon Z5 makes this entry-level body not just one of the cheapest Nikon cameras, but one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market full stop. You miss a few bells and whistles with the Z5, namely super-quick burst shooting and uncropped 4K video, but it's a solid camera for stills thanks to the excellent 24mp full-frame sensor. Solid AF, a rugged body, and full-weather sealing make the Z5 an absolute bargain for those curious about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera. Check out our Nikon Z5 review for more info.

Nikon Z6 II: was $1,996 now $1,496.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z6 II might be the best Nikon camera for most people - well, it's a great all-rounder that's superb for stills and video, and it's great value to boot. The original Z6 was already a decent mirrorless flagship but the second iteration brings a second card slot, improved autofocus, and quicker burst shooting modes. While it's likely due to be replaced soon by a third-gen model, we'd still highly recommend the Z6 II as a capable hybrid camera - especially since today's $500 price cut brings the body to its lowest ever price.

Sony cameras

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,299.99 at Adorama

We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest ever price.

Sony Alpha a7R V: was $3,898 now $3,498 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Adorama brings the body right down to its lowest ever price, too.

Sony Alpha a7 III: was $1,798 now $1,498 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha A7 III is an older body now but there's a reason Sony has kept it in production as the 'entry-level' A7 option - it's still a stunning camera. Our Sony Alpha a7 III review awarded this model a full five stars when we originally tested it and it's an easy recommendation even in 2024. You miss out on some of the latest bells and whistles, but the A7 III still has great autofocus, uncropped 4K video, and a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that's more than capable. The body was briefly $1,299 over Black Friday last year but today's price at Adorama is the lowest price this year so far.

Great deals from other brands

Fujifilm GFX50S II with 35-70mm WR Lens: was $4,499 now $3,499 at Adorama

Most definitely a stills camera, the GFX50S II combines a medium-format sensor with incredible in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and boy does it deliver. With $1000 off, it's still not the cheapest camera around but it's certainly the best price it's ever been and this particular kit bundle at Adorama offers a superb entry-point into the world of medium format.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II with 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 and 50mm f/1.8 lenses: was $2,747 now $2,147.99 at Adorama

Looking for an all-in-one full-frame kit that covers all the bases? This bundle deal at Adorama will save you a massive $600 on the S5 II and two excellent lenses. Highlight features for the S5 II include a new 24MP full-frame sensor with phase detection AF (a first for Panasonic), uncropped 6K / 30p video, and superb image stabilization. We were also impressed by the S5 II's rugged build quality and overall well-thought-out ergonomics, which is obviously handy when pairing up with some of the larger lenses available in the L-Mount ecosystem. You can also get the body only for $1,797 at Adorama, which is a record-low price

