These portable speaker Black Friday deals prove you should never pay full price

Planning to host a party or just want to blast some tunes as you go? These Black Friday deals knock down the prices of portable speakers from well-known brands like JBL, Sony, Ultimate Ears and more.

Some of these discounts are more generous than others, but even the lowest knocks nearly 50% off the MSRP. That certainly makes these bluetooth speakers some of the best Black Friday speaker deals we've seen.

These price drops run the gamut, from the keychain-hangable JBL Clip 3 speaker to large, high-quality Sony SRS-XB41 boom boxes. The one thing in common: you can lug them around.

JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you've been looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that you can clip to your backpack, then the JBL Clip 3 is a worthy candidate with its waterproof build, 10 hours of battery life, and microphone and noise-canceling speakerphone so you can take your calls hands-free.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Waterproof and ruggedly built, the JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is just as good for the trails and campsites as it is for the beach. It also boasts dual connectivity and Siri or Google Now integration.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom $99 $39 at Best Buy

Pick up this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker with up to 10 hours of battery life and IP67 dust and water resistance for $60 off with this Best Buy Black Friday deal.





UE Boom 2: $179 $69 at Best Buy

Ultimate ears frankly makes some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market today, producing excellent sound and stylish form factors at a reasonable price. And, right now for Black Friday you can get the UE Boom 2 for just $69.View Deal

ION Audio Boombox AM/FM radio $139 $69 at Best Buy

All this newfangled Bluetooth audio not your style? Pick up this old-school ION boombox with a cassette player and AM/FM radio - seriously - for $70 off. View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $249.99 $124.99 at Best Buy

With Sony's SRS-XB41 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, you're getting that Extra Bass for the extra oomph, Live Sound mode for an immersive 3D sound experience, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Plus, you can add up to 100 speakers so you can place the same audio around the house.



Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Bring out the musician – or at least, the aesthetic of one – in you with Marshall's Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker. With 3.5mm jack as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you know that it will deliver the best sound possible, however you connect to it.



