The Walmart Black Friday deals you might have missed, and three to avoid

Walmart's Black Friday deals have arrived, and the brand has slashed prices on everything from TVs and tablets to smart devices and kitchen gadgets.



While most of Walmart's Black Friday deals are worthy of your time and money, we've also spotted some deals that are certainly best avoided.

That's because you can find them cheaper elsewhere, or they've been a lot cheaper at other times and are thus just not worth looking at right now.

Before we get into that though, here are the top deals we think you should check out with the new glut of deals that can be picked up now online, before the doors open to the physical stores on Thanksgiving.



We're impressed firstly by the Roku-toting 65-inch 4K TV, which has an insane price drop to $498 and comes with the useful Roku interface.

Then there's the latest iPad from Apple, the 'basic' 9.7-inch model is $250, which is a great saving from the original $329 RRP - and it's one of our best tablets.

The Fitbit Versa is also a strong option to watch, as a smartwatch that brings robust fitness features for around half the price of the Apple Watch.

Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB $329 $250 at Walmart

The newly released Apple iPad is on sale at Walmart for $250. That's an $80 discount and a great price for the new tablet. It's only live for a day, so snap it up if you're after a new model. Expires November 23.View Deal

Fitbit Versa $199 $149 at Walmart

The Fitbit Versa is a great alternative to the Apple Watch and is on sale at Walmart for $149. That's the best price we've seen for this popular smartwatch that would make a great Christmas gift for anyone on your list.View Deal

OK - so you've had a look at these great options for Black Friday at Walmart, but there are some options you should slide straight past on the website.

The first item you should avoid this Black Friday is the Apple iPad mini 4 . Walmart is offering the Apple tablet for $339, but you can purchase it for only $299.99 at Best Buy.

Walmart is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite for $69.99. While that's not a lot of money to spend, this tablet was on sale for the same price last Black Friday and has limited capabilities. If you want to do anything other than the most basic of web browsing - it doesn't have a great resolution or anything close to the latest version of Android.

The final deal to avoid is only half a warning: it's the RCA Projector, which only has a 2000 lumen output. That was the level the older models used to have, but most have moved on.

So if you're looking just on pure performance, there's better out there. When you realize that it's only $49.99 though, it's hard to say it's a bad deal if all you want is just a projector for a bedroom.