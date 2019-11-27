The Apple Watch 5 is already $30 off for Black Friday – but there's a catch

The Apple Watch 5 was just released, but it’s already getting discounted for a surprise Black Friday deal from Costco that knocks $30 off the list price. And don't worry - the deal is good from now until December 24.

Sure, that’s about a 7% discount on the cheapest 40mm GPS model (you can also get $30 off the larger 44mm and cellular models, both pricier). But it’s surprising we’re getting any money off of the brand-new smartwatch: rarely do we find discounts on Apple products that have just been released. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Apple Watch 5 discounts in other regions.)

A quick note: this discount applies if you're a Costco member - but if you're not, you'll get slapped with a 5% surcharge, effectively wiping out the discount. If you do happen to be a Costco member, you can pick this watch up straight from your nearest Costco warehouse. Nifty!

Apple Watch 5 GPS-only 40mm $385 $355 at Costco

Pick up a new Apple Watch 5 GPS-only 40mm for $30 off at Costco. You can save the same amount on the larger 44mm option by heading here. This deal is good from now until December 24.View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm $485 $455 at Costco

The Apple Watch 5 Cellular-connected 44mm is $30 off at Costco. In addition to its always-on display, this newest Apple Watch even has its own App Store, allowing you to download apps without going through an iPhone. This deal applies to the larger 44mm Cellular version here, and is good from now until December 24.View Deal

If you don't have a Costco membership handy, you can still get the Apple Watch 5 below list price (albeit at a less generous discount) with this Amazon deal - which only seems to be for the larger 44mm model.

Apple Watch 5 GPS-only 44mm $429 $409 on Amazon

Pick up the Apple Watch 5 GPS-only model in the larger 44mm size for $20 off with this Amazon deal. In addition to its always-on display, this newest Apple Watch even has its own App Store, allowing you to download apps without going through an iPhone.View Deal

The Apple Watch 5 was an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, but it does have a neat new feature: an always-on display. When not ‘active’ (i.e. facing you), the smartwatch dims and simplifies its screen to show a monochrome face that still tells time. It’s a key upgrade that Apple designed around to keep its all-day battery life.

That said, if you’re eager to pick up an Apple smartwatch at even lower cost, check out our best Black Friday Apple Watch deals page, where we list all the discounts we’ve found on the newest model along with the older but still useful Apple Watch 4 and value buy Apple Watch 3.

If you’re not the US, here are the best prices for the Apple Watch 5 in your region.

