Target Black Friday deals 2022: what we expect to see

While Target isn't quite as big a Black Friday player as some other retailers, the shopping season is still the best time of the year to bag bargains on a huge range of items. On this page, we've drawn on what we saw last year to predict Target's Black Friday plans for 2022.

Last year, Target stuck with the traditional approach of saving just about all its deals until Black Friday itself. This is in contrast with Walmart and Amazon, which both launched incredible deals worth buying over a month before the big day. But it looks like things are set to change this year.

Why do we say that? Well, Target has already announced its largest 'Deal Day' event yet, which is set to take place on October 6 - 8. Now, while this isn't the same as a fully-fledged launch of its Black Friday sale, you should expect some good offers to be available over the 48-hour period. Just prepare for Target to save some of the big ticket products until we're closer to November

Nevertheless, the retailer has said its holiday price match guarantee will return for another year and will run from the first day of this 'Deal Day' sale until December 24. That means you can feel confident in buying without the risk of seeing lower prices in the weeks ahead as we get really into the thick of Black Friday.

As for the items that may feature, last year we saw tons of great deals on products like AirPods, Apple Watch, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys, and gaming gear. Below, we've highlighted some of the top deals we spotted, and answer just about any question you've got about this year's Target Black Friday deals.

Today's best deals

Up for a little shop right now? Right here we've gathered together a few of today's best deals at Target across a range of products and categories. Of course, there's a good chance many items will be cheaper as we get deeper into the Black Friday sales period, so keep that in mind before you hit the buy button.

Target Black Friday deals: our predictions

When does the Target Black Friday sale start? Target has usually started its Black Friday sale on the day itself (that's November 25 in 2022) rather than jumping the gun and drip-feeding deals early. Based on the trends we've seen over the last few years, though, we predict that the retailer will launch many more offers well ahead of time. We can't be sure when exactly just yet. However, it has announced it will launch its biggest ever 'Deal Days' promotion on October 6 - 8. Now, this isn't exactly the start of its Black Friday sale, but it has promised to extend its holiday price match guarantee from then and all the way through to December 24. Expect good offers, then, but the biggest deals will likely be held back until November.

What Target Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Much like all of the big superstores, Target Black Friday deals offer a pretty mixed bag in terms of products to expect.

Last year, we saw some excellent deals on a wide variety of popular tech products, including AirPods and Beats headphones, Apple and Samsung devices, and even Roombas. We also saw sub-$120 Chromebooks, tons of discounted PS5 and Switch games, massive TVs, and a good selection of kitchenware from brands like KitchenAid.

We expect to see more of the same this year, with new-ish PlayStation releases and premium mobile tech likely garnering the most interest.

How can I get the best Target Black Friday deals on the day?

With the shopping landscape totally changed from a couple of years ago, we expect Target to heavily lean into online-first deals. That's not to say shopping in-store is off the cards but we expect it'll be easier to grab the bargain you're looking for if you're on your PC or phone.

In terms of bagging the items you want, when shopping online we'd avoid holding products in your basket for too long, especially if you're looking to pick up a potential sell-out hot commodity such as a bargain high-end TV or (dare we say it) a PS5. Don't forget to check out other retailers too, as Amazon Black Friday deals, Walmart Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals are seriously competitive.

When do Target stores open on Black Friday? For those not keen on queuing up in the middle of the night, Target offers a more palatable opening time of 7am for most stores. However, it's still worth checking your local stores for confirmation.

Last year's best Target Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Acer 11.6" Touchscreen Convertible Spin 311 Chromebook: $349.99 $179.99 | Target

Save $170 - This 2-in-1 Chromebook by Acer is almost half price at Target, and with 64GB of storage, 2 USB-C ports and a touchscreen, it's a decently specced device. It's not a great choice for gamers or power users, but for day-to-day computing, it's a portable, lightweight workhorse that should get the job done.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II: $299.99 $179.99 | Target

Save $120 - These are some of the best noise cancelling headphones available today, and this discount matches the cheapest price we've ever seen. They're not flashy, but if all you care about is excellent audio, they're definitely worth considering.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $229.99 at Target

TCL TVs are some of the best bang-for-your-buck screens on the market, and this 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD TV is no different. It has Android TV built in for Netflix and Hulu streaming, and it's on sale for $170 off its regular price.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick+: $48.99 $29.99 at Target

If your smart TV is getting a bit long in the tooth, it might be time to consider a Roku Streaming Stick+ for blazing fast streaming in 4K HDR. The deal Target has this week shaves $20 off the price of the streamer, bringing it down to under $30.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $249.99 at Target

Check out this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that shaves $100 off the slate's usual price. With a 10.4" screen with 2000x1200 resolution and the S-Pen, it's a perfect gift for the gifted student in your life.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): $49 $29 at Target

Google's small, second-gen smart speaker is on sale at Target this week for $20 off its regular price, putting it at just under $30. The new Nest Mini still comes with Google Assistant built-in and can be used to control smart products around your house.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): $ 59.99 $39.99 at Target

Target is offering a scary good deal on Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch. Usually this action-platformer goes for $59.99 but ahead of Black Friday it's down to just $39.99. Have a player two? Change between Luigi and Gooigi in single player, or let a friend play as Gooigi for 2-player co-op.

(opens in new tab) LG SN7Y 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $499.99 $299.99 at Target

Ready to upgrade your home audio setup? Check out this amazing soundbar deal happening on the LG SN7Y. AI Sound Pro adjusts sound levels to what you're watching and it supports Hi-Res Audio. It's a great deal on a Dolby Atmos soundbar, and we can't recommend it highly enough.