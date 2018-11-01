Dell reveals its biggest Black Friday event ever

Dell always goes large on Black Friday, so it's exciting to hear that the company is really pushing the boat out with its Dell Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year.

Although Black Friday itself is on November 23, Dell has revealed some of the 'doorbuster' deals it will be running as the big day approaches.

These deals include up to 50% off laptops, computers and monitors, as well as TVs, projectors and more. Here's our pick of the best Dell deals and what date and time they go live.

Deals going live today:

Dell Alienware Aurora - now $999, was $1,199 at Dell

Dell has cut the price of this gaming desktop, helping you save $200. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card, This deal will have limited quantities so act fast!View Deal

Dell Black Friday deals coming later this month:

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 - will be $119 (save $80) at Dell

Dell is offering this laptop at its lowest price ever, with an $80 price cut. It comes with an AMD E2-9000e processor, Windows 10 Home, 4GB memory and 11.6-inch HD display. This deal goes live at 6PM ET, November 22.

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 - will be $149 (50% off) at Dell

Dell also has this brilliant deal for the 2-in-1 version of the Inspiron 11 3000, cutting the price in half. This deal goes live 8AM ET on November 23.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 - will be $229.99 (save $100) at Dell

Dell has knocked $100 off this decent budget laptop with an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive and 15.6-inch display. This deal goes live 2PM ET on November 23.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 - will be $529.99 (save $150) at Dell

If you're looking for a more powerful laptop, then this is a great deal, with $150 taken from the price. Comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive. This deal goes live 12PM ET on November 23.

Dell XPS 15 - will be $1399.99 (save $300) at Dell

Dell's brilliant, premium ultrabook is getting a $300 price cut. It's one of our favorite laptops and comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This deal goes live 12PM ET on November 22.

Dell Alienware 17 - will be $1599.99 (save $400) at Dell

If you're after a powerful gaming laptop, then this is a great deal with $400 knocked off the price. Features a Core i7 processor and GTX 1070 graphics card. This deal goes live 10AM ET on November 22.

Dell Alienware 15 - will be $1499.99 (save $450) at Dell

The smaller Alienware gets a bigger price cut with $450 knocked off. Features a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and GTX 1070 graphics card. This deal goes live 9AM ET on November 23.

This is just a selection of the Black Friday deals Dell has planned. You can sign up for Dell Black Friday deal alerts and Dell Cyber Monday deal alerts to make sure you don't miss out.