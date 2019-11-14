Dell G7 gaming laptop gets huge $485 price cut ahead of Black Friday

Dell has cut a huge $485 off the price of its Dell G7 15 gaming laptop, reducing the price to just $800.

It's a great mid-range gaming laptop. It doesn't have the most powerful components in the world, but it's fine for gaming at 1080p with a mix of mid and high graphical settings.

The main sticking point is the Nvidia GTX 1060 Max-Q design graphics card, which these days is a little weak. However, it allows the Dell G7 15 to be impressively thin.

Elsewhere, the specs are more impressive with 16GB RAM and an 8th generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor.

The fact that the price is now $799.99, down from $1,284.99, also makes this a very tempting early Black Friday deal. To get the $485 off, use the code DG715485AFF.

Make sure you check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more great offers too.

Dell G7 15 gaming laptop Core i7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1060: $1,284.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save a hefty $485 off the price of this model of the Dell G7 15 gaming laptop. It's not the most powerful gaming laptop, but there's some decent specs that allow it to play games at 1080p. Use the code DG715485AFF to get the deal.View Deal

Make sure you check out our how to buy a laptop on Black Friday guide will help you get the very best deals for the best laptop for your needs on Black Friday.