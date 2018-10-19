Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals US: which models to look out for this year

The time you spent waiting to upgrade your old 1080p TV will soon come to an end - Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 are just around the corner.

Like every year in the last decade, these two days will see some of the lowest prices on 4K TVs this side of a Super Bowl Sunday with many models from Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and TCL sure to see their prices slashed.

That said, there with so many deals to choose from with models and manufacturers you've never heard of, we want to help you sort through the best and worst deals this upcoming shopping season. To do that, we've assembled this guide.

What you'll find below is a living, breathing guide to the best details that we know about during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We'll alert you when a great new deal gets posted, and keep you abreast of the best deals we've seen so far.

So whether you're looking to upgrade to a top-end OLED screen at a reasonable price, or just find a nifty discount for a more mid-range set, we've put together one single page to guide you through the deals bonanza that is to come.

Ready for a primer on the best shopping day of the year? Let's get started.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday starts the day after Thanksgiving - November 23 2018. Deals will continue through the weekend and culminate in the online shopping day we know as Cyber Monday on November 26 2018.

While we'll see the biggest deals on Friday and Monday, there's sure to be a number of deals dropping throughout the month of November leading up to Turkey Day. You can also count on a number of the best deals lasting through the holiday weekend - which means if you happen to miss Friday, Saturday and Sunday should still pack some of the better deals we're going to see all year.

And of course after that, it's basically Christmas, so it's not like the flurry of deals will completely die up when you hit December.

How to get the best TV deals on Black Friday

You're off to a good start just by being here right now.

But in all seriousness, you'll find the best deals by constantly scanning deal pages like these looking for flash sales - deals that only last a few minutes but typically have the best prices on the stuff you're looking for. They sell out fast, especially when it's for something like a 65-inch 4K TV.

It's also a good idea to keep in mind a clear picture of what you're looking for. Chances are you don't just want any old TV - you want something at a certain size and maybe even from a manufacturer you trust. If that's the case, you'll have to do a little extra legwork to find the best deal on your dream screen but, trust us, you'll be happier having done the work.

If you can, you should also get a good idea of what TVs are new for 2018. To help with that part, we've put together guides to the 2018 line-ups of Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Vizio TVs, with descriptions of each TV.

It's also worth noting that the larger or more expensive sets will be the most likely to get massive reductions, and a few hundred off a $1,500 screen is the difference between purchase and an unclimbable paywall. More mid-range (sub-$1,000) sets will also be getting sizeable discounts, though if you're looking at budget offerings there's only so much cheaper they can go.

Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Amazon will be your best friends, but don't discount other outlets like Costco, Fry's, Abt and Crutchfield - many of whom will offer the same deals as the big box stores but with plenty more units in stock.

What to look for in a new TV

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is now considered a general standard for modern televisions and allows for a richer, more vivid picture quality. So if you're buying a new set you'll probably want this included.

There'll also be a lot of retailers shouting about '4K UHD' television displays. While having a 4K display isn't as crucial as HDR – there's only so much content available in 4K, after all – it will generally be found in higher quality sets, and might be good future-proofing if you're planning to hold onto this television for a while.

It goes without saying that 'smart' features like integrated apps, streaming services and browsers are now built right into most TVs nowadays – but just in case, check that you're getting a connected set that lets you access all these modern features. For what exactly this entails, we have a more fleshed out guide to each smart TV platform too.

The best Black Friday TV deals we hope to see in 2018

Samsung Q6FN (65-inches) - currently $1,697 (was $2,199) The Q6FN is Samsung's entry-level QLED TV and the one that most often goes on sale during the Black Friday / Cyber Monday rush. We saw a big discount on last year's Q6F that put the entry-level model at just under $1,000. Here's hoping the same happens this year.View Deal

LG B8 OLED (55-inches) - currently $1,796 (was $1,996) If you know anything about TVs, it's probably that OLED is the future of the technology. With its ultra deep blacks and unbeatable contrast, these TVs are pretty much the top-dogs in terms of performance. That said, the B8 OLED packs OLED performance at a price most folks can afford.View Deal

Sony Bravia X900F (49-inches) - currently $1,098 (was $1,098) If you're looking for something a bit smaller this year - but just as visually stunning as what everyone else is buying - check out the Sony Bravia X900F. It's available in a reasonable 49-inch screen size that's very likely to dip under the $1,000 mark in the next month.View Deal

TCL 6-Series Roku TV (55-inches) - now $649 (was $799) Our pick of the best bargain TV of the year goes to TCL's 6-Series Roku TV. It offers great performance at an amazing price, plus packs in one of the best TV smart platforms on the planet. The 55-inch TCL 55R617 is available for $649 today and could drop to $600 or cheaper during Black Friday or Cyber Monday.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum (65-inch) - now $2,099 (was $2,299) While we'd really recommend Samsung's exception Q9FN QLED, the TV we lauded as the Best TV of 2018, it's currently retailing for around $3,000. If you don't have $3,000 burning a hole in your pocket, check out the Vizio P-Series Quantum, a Quantum Dot TV that gets just as bright as Samsung's at two-thirds of the price.

Our deals predictions for Black Friday 2018

As much as it pains us to say it, there probably won't be a sub-$1,000 2018 OLED during Black Friday this year. Sure, you might find something from 2016 around that price, but it's very unlikely LG will drop the price of its entry-level OLED down to where Samsung's base-level QLED is sitting.

That said, we think it's fair to say that the B8 OLED might reach $1,500 during a sale, putting it on par with Samsung's Q7FN QLED - a super bright LCD screen that packs two versions of HDR, including HDR10+.

Sony doesn't have a ton of TVs available this year, but if we get a good deal on the company's new A9F OLED and Z9F Master Series screens that put them in the realm of affordability, it will be a very good year.

Last but not least, expect to see a slew of super cheap <50-inch screens from TCL, Vizio, Hisense and others. These TVs are for the bargain hunters out there and shouldn't really appeal to the cinephiles among us. Still, if you need a second (or third!) TV in your house, that's not a bad way to go.

