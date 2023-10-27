Black Friday PS5 TV deals 2023 - what to expect and early discounts

If you're in the market for a new screen to team your PlayStation 5 with this winter, then the Black Friday PS5 TV deals are going to be perfect for you. TVs always feature some of the best and largest discounts across all of the tech in the Black Friday sales so if you're considering an upgrade or a new screen for your PS5 then this is the time to strike.

Especially so as we've got another whole year's worth of ranges and lines to choose from - another twelve month's worth of TVs that really make the most of the PS5, too. The better and newer your TV, the more likely it'll make your games shine brighter than ever. As well as giving you that sweet, sweet 4K 120Hz action, HDMI 2.1 ports on newer TVs also offer a host of gaming features that are great for PS5 - as well as Xbox Series X, of course - such as Variable Refresh Rate, FreeSync, and G-Sync, all of which contribute to more responsive and immersive experiences. And that's before we even talk about picture quality!

As part of the wider Black Friday gaming deals and Black Friday PS5 deals, we always see far-reaching discounts that are super impressive, covering not only premium TVs (though they usually fall the hardest) but also screens that are fairly affordable in the first place. Whether it’s a top-shelf LG or Sony OLED or a mid-range Hisense TV that you're looking to pair your PS5 or XSX with, there’s likely to be a deal here for you.

With deals starting to appear earlier and earlier, we've picked out some early discounts for your perusal, as well as a host of quick links to get you in the right place, and some information on what we expect to see later this year.

Black Friday PS5 TV deals in the US

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,597.99 at Best Buy

Save $700 - The S95C is one of the best OLED TVs going right now. It's a supreme TV for gaming, movies, and, well, anything. It's an investment but at this price, it's a record low and is one of the easiest recommendations we can make.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 - This is by far one of the best early Black Friday PS5 TV deals we've seen so far. This is one of LG's latest and greatest TVs from only a few months ago with a massive $900 discount and at a record low price. Getting something like this for only $1,600 already is great value and means you can avoid the rush of the deals next month.

Hisense U6K 75-Inch 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Now, if you're looking to go large this winter for your PS5 TV upgrade then this Hisense screen is the perfect way to do that while also saving a ton of cash and maximizing your value. It's such an affordable price for a massive 75-inches, plus you're still getting things like Dolby Vision and Game Mode Plus.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

Save $451 - Even in the face of the brand's 2023 range, the LG C2 OLED is one the best TVs you can get for PS5. It oozes that LG OLED quality, and offers a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and 120Hz capabilities thanks to four HDM1 2.1 ports. Oh, this is also the lowest-ever price!

Sony A80K 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Best Buy

Save $100 - It was a bit lower in price recently, but this is still a great deal on one of Sony's OLED TVs from 2022. It's perfect for PlayStation 5 due to its superior OLED tech that offers deep blacks, impressive brightness, and a great suite of gaming features.

Sony A95K 55-inch QD-OLED TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - These TVs from Sony are absolutely superb and were the absolute best of the bunch from 2022. Still excellent, this deal gets you one for not quite its lowest ever price, but in the face of the newer A95L model coming out that will hold a high price for the foreseeable (probably), this is still a great price for what is nearly the perfect PS5 TV.

Black Friday PS5 TV deals in the UK

HISENSE U7K 55-inch 4K Mini-LED TV: was £1,199 now £699 at Currys

Save £500 - Already pretty value-busting, this Hisense model with an enormous 500-quid discount is a brilliant early PS5 TV deal. It's got 120Hz support and features excellent Mini-LED panel tech to make your games shine.

Samsung QN85C 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was £1,299 now £899 at Currys

Save £400 - A splendid deal from Currys gets you awesome, up-to-date quality from Samsung. Not from the very top of the manufacturer's lineup but still bags you brilliant QLED-powered image quality, 120Hz support, and that lovely 55-inch panel which is still a pretty sweet size.

LG C3 42-inch 4K OLED TV: was £1,499 now £982.85 at Amazon

Save £517 - If you're looking for a small-scale TV that packs the biggest of punches for your PS5, then this is it. At this small 42-inch size, it's so versatile and can still be a main TV but also deployed as a PS5 monitor as well.

Samsung S90C 55-inch QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,279 at Amazon

Save £720 - The Samsung S90C has it all: gaming performance that's perfect for PS5, sublime sound quality, unbelievable image and color quality. It offers this - a lot of the same things that the S95C offers - for a whole lot less than its flagship brethren too.

LG 55-inch B3 OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,196 at AO

Save £704 - Often overlooked as it's away from the top-end C and G range of LG's OLED models, this 2023 OLED TV is a superb candidate for PS5 this year. It's got stunning picture quality and will save you a bunch of cash while still offering the latest and greatest from LG's 2023 OLEDs.

Black Friday PS5 TV deals - FAQs

When do the Black Friday PS5 TV deals starts? Like clockwork every year, the big day is the Friday after Thanksgiving, which puts it on November 24 this year. That means that we'll likely see the very best Black Friday PS5 TV deals on that day (potentially) but with retailers going earlier and earlier, we'd bank on you finding incredibly tempting deals well before the big day itself and in the two-week period covering that discount-tastic weekend.

Black Friday PS5 TV deals - what to expect

The Black Friday PS5 TV deals are always so far-reaching and extensive, it's hard to know or predict exact price drops but we can have some good stabs as to what to look out for in particular. As we mentioned above, with every year of deals comes a new year's worth of models - the headline of this being that some superb TVs from 2022 lineups will now have been replaced, and be on a downward trend in terms of price. Which is great news for us.

Perennially popular, the OLED range - and, let's be honest, mainly from LG - will be a superb place to start for a PS5 TV upgrade. It's the C-range which is usually the most popular with gamers and often receives lowest-ever prices during the Black Friday period. The 55-inch C2 went down to a record low price in its first Black Friday so we'd expect that one to come down below $1,000 this year, and its newer brethren, the C3, to get similar treatment in its first sales season.

If you've got your eye on the very top tier then you'll be looking at Sony or Samsung's QD-OLED panels. The Samsung S95C is the top of the brand's range and has already seen some price cut action this year. Its predecessor went down to a record low price in November last year so we'd put good money on this following suit. We're not sure the same can go for Sony's A95L from this year - its release wasn't all that long ago now so it might not 'have time' to be considered for a price cut. However, the A95K from last year - still an awesome TV - may well be in line for big cuts as Sony backs and pushes with its latest flagship model more

But don't forget the other end of the spectrum of course as the likes of Hisense and TCL will be very active. These are the kinds of TVs that can change entire price categories overnight, going from mid-range belters to impulse-purchase-worthy screens in one single price cut.

Black Friday PS5 TV deals - Last year's deals

We can continue to get an idea of what retailers and manufacturers have got in store for us this year, by looking at last year's Black Friday PS5 TV deals. Below you can see a smattering of what we picked out last year.

US deals

Hisense 65-inch U8H Series 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget big-screen display in today's Black Friday TV deals, Best Buy has this 65-inch QLED display from Hisense for only $899. That's a $500 savings, and a fantastic deal on this big-screen TV with Quantum Dot tech and a Mini-LED backlight that impressed us when we reviewed it. The U8H series also features Google TV with built-in Google Assistant for voice control.

Hisense 75-inch U7H Series ULED TV: was $1,800 now $949.99 at Best Buy

Here's yet another great Black Friday deal on a Hisense TV, this one from the company's new U7H series. At just $949.99, you're getting $850 off this 75-inch set, a model that combines quantum dots and full-array local dimming with native 120 Hz display for an intense big-screen gaming experience. Definitely a deal for the PS5 owner!

Sony 65-inch XR-X90K 4K TV: was $1,300 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Sony's X90K series TVs are its new mid-range LED-backlit models, and at just one cent under $1,000, this 65-incher is a deal not to be missed. The X90K models features full-array local dimming to create deep blacks, and they're also gamer-friendly with "Perfect for PlayStation 5" features like 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Jump on this Best Buy Black Friday deal before it's gone!

LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

With an awesome OLED picture and great gaming features, LG's budget B2 series sets were already a great deal, and with this $300 price drop for the 55-inch model, they are looking better than ever. A native 120 Hz display and VRR means this set is ready for PS5 action, and with those deep OLED blacks it's a great set for watching movies as well.

Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy

This early Black Friday deal on Samsung's 65-inch QN90B is among the best ones we've seen, and it also represents a near-record low price for this model. The QN90B series sets are Samsung's next-to-flagship mini-LED backlit models, offering impressive brightness and excellent black levels via high-precision local dimming. This set could dip even lower on Cyber Monday, but it's still a deal worth grabbing now.

LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 at Best Buy

LG's 65-inch C2 series OLED TV has hit its all-time low price in this early Black Friday sale. We loved the C2 when we reviewed it, and it ended up winning for both the best gaming TV and best overall TV of 2022 in the TechRadar Choice Awards. At $1,700, the LG C2 isn't the cheapest 65-inch TV around, but given its outstanding combination of features, performance, and value, this is still a fantastic deal.

Sony 65-inch A80K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

This Sony 65-inch A80K series OLED TV is yet another great model that's reached a new all-time low price in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. In our review of the A80K, we praised it for its deep blacks, impressive brightness, and great suite of gaming features. We're hoping to see an even lower price for the 65-inch A80K before the holiday shopping season ends, but in the meantime, this is still a compelling deal.

Sony 65-inch XR-A95K OLED TV: was $3,999 now $2,999 at Best Buy

Sony's top QD-OLED TV is being let go at its lowest yet price in this early Black Friday deal. We loved the XR-A95K when we reviewed it, and then went to declare the best OLED TV of 2022 in the TechRadar Choice Awards. It's still expensive, but you won't find a TV with a better overall picture than this one, and now you can get it for a full $1,000 less.

Samsung 75-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,399 at Best Buy

This sale on the 75-inch version of Samsung's next-best mini-LED 4K TV is among the best we've seen so far this year. With this set, you can expect deep blacks, excellent brightness, and a wide viewing angle for an LCD model. It's also great for gaming, and at this new, low price a great deal as well.

LG 77-inch C2 OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,499 at Best Buy

This deal on LG's best all-around TV at a sizeable 77 inches is something to get excited about since it represents a new low for that screen size. The C2 series OLEDs have excellent brightness, rich color, and stunning contrast. If you're in the market for a 75-inch or in this case, slightly larger screen, we could not make a more enthusiastic recommendation.

UK deals

LG 55-inch CS series 4K OLED TV: was £1,499 now £949.00 at Amazon

At just £949, this is a great Amazon Black Friday deal on LG's CS series OLED TV. The set sports the company's latest a9 Gen 5 AI Processor, and it has support for Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. With a native 120Hz display, it's also a great option for gaming, and LG packs in VRR, ALLM, G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium to round out the set's gamer-friendly features.

LG C2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,399 now £899 at Amazon

If you're looking for an excellent deal on our favorite all-rounder LG OLED before Black Friday truly begins, you've found it. We didn't rate the LG C2 five stars for nothing – the picture quality is exceptional. The C2 has a sleek minimal design, great connectivity, and brilliant gaming credentials with four HDMI 2.1 ports to take advantage of the new-gen consoles. And the 48-inch model means it won't even take up too much room.

Samsung QN90B 55-inch Neo QLED TV: was £1,499 now £999 at Currys

The QN90B delivers Samsung's best 4K image quality from its latest range, featuring a super-advanced mini-LED backlight for incredible brightness and best-in-class contrast, while the QLED panel means bold and natural colours. HDR looks incredible, and it's much brighter than OLED TVs, so is ideal for daylight viewing. It's also equipped for next-gen gaming, with 4K 120Hz and VRR support. It even sounds good! We gave the QN95B (which is essentially identical for images, but with a different design) five stars.

Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis

This TV from 2021 features Sony's phenomenal image processing, plus the rich colors and infinite contrast that OLED is famed for. It's also a 'Perfect for PlayStation' TV, meaning that not only supports the 4K 120Hz and VRR features of the next-gen console (as any TV does), but also the Auto HDR Tone Mapping features, which make HDR gaming look even better. This is the cheapest it's ever been, and though it's an older TV, getting these kinds of features at 55 inches for under £1000 makes it an excellent deal.

Samsung 85-inch 85QN90B Neo QLED TV: was £ 3,999 now £2,999 at Currys

$1,000 off this 85-inch beast is an excellent buy and one of the biggest bog-screen discounts currently happening at Currys. In our review, we praised the QN85B series' elegant design, bright images, and great gaming support. Imagine what games would look like on this set's 85-inch screen!

Remember to stay abreast of all the deals this fall by staying abreast of the upcoming Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, Black Friday video game deals, and Black Friday gaming chair deals.