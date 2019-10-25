Black Friday has started early - Walmart's early deals are now live

It's the most wonderful time of the year, as Black Friday has begun.

Yes, we know we're not even in November yet, and Black Friday isn't technically until November 29, but the sales have been starting earlier and earlier over the last few years, and Walmart has really jumped the gun in 2019.

The good news is there are a host of great early Walmart Black Friday deals as part of its Early Access Sale which kicked off on October 25.

So if you're after anything from TVs, headphones, or smart speakers to iPads, AirPods or Apple Watches and simply can't wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to officially come around, you can bag yourself a bargain at Walmart.

A word of warning, however, as these deals could be beaten by other retailers when they launch their own Black Friday sales, and in the past we've seen the very best deals held back until the days around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We've got details of all the best Early Access Sale offers on our Black Friday Walmart page, but we've included a few of the most enticing deals below to whet your appetite.

Walmart Early Access Sale deals highlights

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones: $99 Now $39

These in-ear headphones from Bose have proved popular over the last year, and this is the best discount for them we've seen around at the moment - although you're locked to the 'Energy Green' color.

View Deal

Google Home Mini 2 pack (chalk): $98 Now $58

If you want to imbue your home with Google's Assistant smarts, as well as pumping out music in various places, this two-pack option is a great early Black Friday deal.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale for $144. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case $199 $169

Walmart has the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $169. The 2019 earbuds come with a wireless charging case that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm $279 $189 at Walmart

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale at Walmart for $189. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that comes in a white sport band and includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV $428 $279

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 58-inch TV on sale for $279. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, find shows, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal