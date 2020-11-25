Best White Friday 2020 TV deals in the UAE: 4K TV deals on Samsung, LG, Sony, and more

White Friday TV deals have landed just days ahead of the official 2020 sale event. You find incredible prices on a range of 4K TVS from top retailers, so now is a perfect time to snatch up a snazzy new screen.

We're covering all the latest and greatest offers on televisions up until and during White Friday, with incredible 4K TV deals from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

With hundreds of product pages out there to comb through, though, it can be a lot to navigate – which is why we've brought together the very best White Friday TV deals in one handy page. Big offers are already available, then, so if you've been saving up for a new TV, now is the time to do it.

We usually see White Friday TV deals hitting a wide spectrum of price brackets, which means you won't have to settle for a budget display to make a saving this year. We've seen high-end QLED and OLED TVs dropping down to far more affordable prices in past years, alongside bargain-hunter discounts on cheaper Hisense, and TCL models as well.

We've rounded up the best available White Friday TV deals below, and we'll be updating this page with all the early offers as they come in, so make sure to bookmark this page as your one-stop White Friday UAE TV deals guide.

The best White Friday UAE TV deals

32-49 inch White Friday TV deals

50-59 inch White Friday TV deals

60-85 inch White Friday TV deals

Buying advice

White Friday TV deals 2020: what to expect

While the particular models and discounts found in White Friday TV deals will naturally change every year, the sales we saw last year can give us a pretty good indication of what to come.

No matter what size you're after (40-inch? 75-inch?) or what TV technology you like (QLED? OLED?) there should be something for you. Below you'll find some examples of last year's best deals, which we'll soon replace with the latest White Friday TV deals of 2020 as the offers go live.

How can I get the best White Friday TV deals?

White Friday can be stressful; after all, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which deals are best for you.

So, it's worth doing your homework ahead of time. That means checking out the retailers you think you might buy from during November, and looking out for any artificially inflated prices.

Over the years, we've found that many of the best value deals tend to appear the closer you get to the actual Black Friday weekend, especially on more expensive products – like TVs – where retailers could still make a profit while knocking a hefty amount off the price.

Supermarket TVs are often cheap to start with, so make sure you are getting a good discount on the original RRP. Go even further down the rabbit hole of budget TVs, and you might even find bottom-dollar prices for Full HD 40-inch sets, as we saw in 2018 – even if the quality doesn't match 4K sets, these bargain TVs could make a fantastic addition to your kitchen or bedroom.

As much as you can, you should try to be flexible, too. Got your heart set on a Samsung UHD TV? Instead of memorizing the catalogue number, identify the features that really matter to you, so when you see a better deal on an LG UHD TV, you won't miss out on a fantastic discount.

It's also well worth bookmarking this page, as well as our main White Friday deals page – we'll be scouring the web for the very best tech deals, sifting through all the rubbish ones so you don't have to.

