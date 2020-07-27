Best Brother printers 2020

Welcome to our pick of the best Brother printers of 2020. If you've been looking to buy a new printer, you've no doubt seen a number of Brother printers recommended to you.

This is because Brother make fantastic printers for a range of uses, from multifunction printers for offices, to some of the best all-in-one printers, best inkjet printers and best laser printers as well.

So, if you're after the best printer for your needs, it's likely that Brother will have a device for you. And, to help you choose, we've rounded up the best Brother printers below.

(Image credit: Brother)

1. Brother DCP-J1100W All-In-Box Get three-years of ink and service with this unique inkjet bundle Category: colour 3-in-1 inkjet printer | Print speed: 12ppm | Paper sizes: A4 | Paper capacity: 150 | Weight: 8.8kg No price information Check Amazon 3yrs of ink included Touchscreen interface High initial cost Slow to print

This is the first inkjet printer to be sold with three years-worth of ink and service included in the price and it represents great value for money. The printer itself is a capable three-in-one device that can print, scan and copy at a fairly high resolution and turn out crisp and colourful duplex pages at a reasonable rate. It’s not as fast as some of Brother’s other business-oriented printers, but the inclusion of four very high-yield ink cartridges make this the most economical of all the cartridge-based inkjets available. It comes with Wi-Fi Direct connectivity and a colour touchscreen interface for easy operation.

(Image credit: Image Credit: Brother)

Given its ability to print on A3 paper, this is a surprisingly compact multifunction device, that will happily share a desk with your PC. It prints clearly in monochrome, while colour photos look quite vibrant on photo paper. The touchscreen is rather small and it’s not the fastest duplex printer around, but it hits a near perfect balance balance between quality, performance and features.

Read the full review: Brother MFC-J5330DW

(Image credit: Jim Hill)

This little grey box can really churn out the pages and despite the size, it will hold a lot of paper too. This makes it ideal for the small office with a high demand for black and white documents. The quality is consistent and the per page print cost is attractive. It’s light on features with no Wi-Fi or a front USB port, but what it does, it does very well.

Read the full review: Brother HL-L5100DN

(Image credit: Image Credit: TechRadar)

4. Brother MFC-J5945DW Laser busting inkjet crams in the features Category: 4-in-1 colour laser MFD | Print speed: 22ppm | Paper capacity: 500 sheets | Paper size: up to A3 | Weight: 21kg No price information Check Amazon A3 capability High paper capacity Inconsistent prints Less economical than laser

This big Brother blurs the line between home printer and office printer by combining the fast print speed and high capacity of a laser machine with the superior photo finish of an inkjet. We would recommend it for both applications because although it is smaller than the laser equivalent MFC-L8690CDW , the inkjet MFC-J5945DW can handle A3 paper. There’s really nothing that this fully featured 4-in-1 can’t do and it carries out all tasks satisfactorily.

Read the full review: Brother MFC-J5945DW

(Image credit: Brother)

5. Brother HL-L2350DW Cheap and fast Print speed: 32ppm | Paper sizes: Up to A4 | Paper capacity: 250 sheets | Size: 13.27 x 8.66 x 7.01in | Weight: 7.2kg $119.99 View at Newegg $219 View at Amazon Fast printing for the cost Good output quality Average graphics quality Small LCD display

Suitable for home printing, this speedy model from Brother is suitable if you’re looking to occasionally burst print a bunch of pages while initially looking to spend as little as possible. Setting up the HL-L2350DW isn’t fun on its tiny LCD screen, but once completed the printer is compact and light enough to move into position.

It’s also pleasingly inexpensive to operate in the long term and features connectivity options aplenty – including compatibility with Airprint, Google Cloud print and Brother’s own iPrint & Scan app. Turning our attention to quality, the Brother produces text with above average sharpness – certainly enough for everyday printing tasks – but we were less enamoured with its graphics quality.

(Image credit: Brother)

6. Brother MFC-J6530 printer Full A3 functionality in a compact four-in-one Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer | Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 250 | Weight: 6.8kg Prime $197.99 View at Amazon Prime $499.99 View at Amazon 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Affordable ink refills High ink/paper capacity High initial The ink tanks add bulk

This capable colour MFD can not only print, scan, copy and fax, but it can do it all with A3 paper. The ingenious design also finds room for a 250-sheet deep paper tray and a 50-sheet automatic document feeder. Wi-Fi is built in and that 6.8cm display is a touchscreen. At 22 pages mer minute, it can turn out mono pages quickly and it’s not much slower in duplex mode