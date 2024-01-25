This week's best Target laptop deals - HP and Acer devices from $129.99

Deals
By James Pickard
published

The top offers available at the retailer right now

three laptops on a red background
(Image credit: Future)

Though it's mostly known for other products such as groceries, toys, furniture, and appliances, Target regularly has a solid selection of tech offers. Amongst those, we've picked out the best Target laptop deals available now.

The selection is smaller than the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, but you can still find some good options. It doesn't matter whether that's a basic Chromebook for light use, a good-value mid-range laptop for everyday tasks, or a powerful premium device for multitasking and gaming.

Browse all the latest offers at Target below, or you can also check out our wider guide featuring all of the best laptop deals from all retailers across the web. Remember, too, that this year's Presidents' Day sales will be underway soon, and we'll be here to share all the top Presidents' Day laptop sales once they start.

Today's 4 best laptop deals at Target

Acer Chromebook 315 (Refurbished): $299 $129 at Target

Acer Chromebook 315 (Refurbished): was $299 now $129 at Target
This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device, but it's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork – and don't mind a refurbished item). It sports a 15-inch display, full-day battery life, and the lean Chrome OS that make it a great buy for students or those always on the move with around $150 to spend.

HP Chromebook 14: $369.99$279.99 at Target

HP Chromebook 14: was $369.99 now $279.99 at Target
Cheaper Chromebooks are available, but this is still a decent price for a light, portable, and basic 14-inch device from HP. It's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for general browsing and schoolwork. And those often on the move will appreciate the 12-hour battery life thanks to the undemanding Chrome OS.

Acer Aspire 3: $399.99$349.99 at Target

Acer Aspire 3: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Target
If you'd prefer a Windows laptop, then this Acer Aspire 3 is a solid everyday device for those with a decent budget. An Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage offer reasonable performance for general everyday use - be that web browsing, light work, video calls, and media streaming.

HP 15: $599.99$479.99 at Target

HP 15: was $599.99 now $479.99 at Target
This HP 15 laptop offers a decent amount of power for under $500. It's a great mid-range device with all-around performance for your work and leisure needs, thanks to the Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. There's an impressive 512GB of storage, too, which is more than enough for applications, files, photos, and videos. Battery life is decent at 8 hours, but with that and the 15.6-inch display, it's likely better as a home workstation.

