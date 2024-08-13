These premium headphones sound better than they look – and they just hit an all-time low

If you're in the market for headphones that provide crystal clear audio, all the bass you can handle and premium looks that almost surpass their performance, you can't go past Bowers & Wilkins PX8. In our Bowers & Wilkins PX8 review, we said they raise "the bar yet again in the world of wireless listening" but you don't have to take our word for it. Our audiophile friends over at What Hi-Fi? bestowed even more praise upon them than us.

Giving the PX8 5-stars in their review, their sound, build and features scored perfectly – stating they "offer the luxury and performance" that their price tag promises. Given they cost AU$1,149, that's a helluva statement, but the PX8's royal design and marvellous sound make them worth the price – and they can now be snapped up with a significant saving.

Bowers & Wilkins PX8 | AU$1,149 AU$816 (save AU$333) 30 hours of battery life and effective ANC would be a selling-point for even the best headphones on the market, but these might just be the two weakest aspects of B&W PX8. Offering incredible comfort that almost surpasses their still top-notch sound and design, we think they're worth it at full price. At the lowest price we've ever seen, they're an easy recommendation for audiophiles.

We aren't delusional. We know more than AU$800 is a lot to pay for headphones, but it's not the ridiculous price it once was. Just looking at some of the best headphones on the market right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are AU$548, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are AU$649 and the Apple AirPods Max are AU$899.



So while we admit that they're pricey, we've used them, and as we said in our review, "cost of living crisis or no, they're exceptional". With a carbon cone 40mm drive unit, die-cast aluminium arms, diamond-cut bright metal detailing and Nappa leather trim, their price is self-explanatory before you even get their sound to your ears.

That's not all, though. The Bowers & Wilkins app adds to the premium experience, combining music apps like Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and Qobuz (no Spotify or Apple Music, yet) into one neat collection and creates an ecosystem for your music that can be easily transferred to your supported home audio system.

All that is just icing on the cake. These headphones' looks earned them the 'best design' spot in our list of the best headphones, but their sound is equally good. Looking and sounding better than almost any other pair, we think snagging that kind of tech for an all-time low price that's more than AU$300 cheaper than their RRP is a deal worth listening to.