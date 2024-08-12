1More’s super-budget buds are now just AU$24 with this Amazon coupon

You might not know 1More, but if you're in the market for affordable headphones and earbuds with decent sound, we recommend getting familiar with the brand. With notable pairs of well-performing headphones in its lineup including the Sonoflow headphones, a staunch member on our list of the best headphones, 1More offers audio tech with quality sound and ANC without breaking the bank.

While 1More caters to all preferences, whether it be open-ear buds to over-ear cans and wired earphones, its two newest products, the Q10 and Q20 true wireless earbuds, are cheap even by their standards. Retailing for AU$29.99 and AU$39.99 respectively, if you're looking for no-fuss cheap earbuds with good sound, battery and ANC, they’re firmly what you could call a solid purchase. Right now you can score an extra 20% discount with a Amazon coupon that makes them even more enticing.

1More Q10 Wireless Earbuds | AU$29.99 AU$23.99 (save AU$6) Looking for some cheap buds you don't have to worry about at the job site or gym? The IPX4 rating on the Q10's means you can drip sweat or walk in the rain without worry. Their promise of 26 hours of total playback time including the case – and 7.5 hours from the buds on a single charge – should be plenty for most users, and with Bluetooth 5.3, connection will be smooth with any device. Their 13mm dynamic drivers also promise powerful sound and deep bass. NZ$25.05| Free delivery to New Zealand on orders over NZ$59.

1More Q20 Wireless Earbuds | AU$39.99 AU$31.99 (save AU$8) Offering a little more for a little more, the Q20 wireless earbuds add ANC into the mix. With their case, the Q20 buds pledge 30 hours of battery life without ANC, and 22 hours with ANC turned on – lasting 5.5 and 4 hours out of the case. On top of their noise-cancelling credentials, 1More also promises wind-reduction technology to help improve call quality in blustery conditions. It’s this feature and the longer battery life that are the main upgrades over the Q10. They also have a snugger fit thanks to their 45º angle and various sizes of ear tips to ensure they don't fall out. NZ$33.44 | Free delivery to New Zealand on orders over NZ$59.

While being the cheaper choice is always a nice bow in the cap, our pick is the 1More Q20 wireless earbuds because of their ANC functionality. Both earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, dual microphones to improve clarity on calls and IPX4 waterproof ratings, but that's where the similarities stop.



Their designs are different, with the Q10 similar to that of the 2nd gen AirPods, while the Q20's snugger in-ear fit looks more akin to the AirPods Pro and bass lovers may want to go for the Q10 thanks to their 13mm dynamic drive to the Q20's 10mm. But, if you want to block outside noise and focus on your listening or work then the choice is clear – especially when you add a longer battery for only a few extra dollars.

We doubt these will be entering our list of the best earbuds any time soon, but we said in our 1More Sonoflow review, that 1More's tech is "proof that you can get a great pair of wireless headphones capable of ticking most of the boxes", and these two new buds are further evidence of that. At 20% off their regular price, they're a great pick-up even as a secondary pair.