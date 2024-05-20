The exceptional Sony WH-1000XM4 are back to their record-low Black Friday price

The Sony WH-1000XM4 remain some of the best headphones you can buy today – despite the arrival of the Sony WH-1000XM5. And now they’re even more appealing as you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon for £199.99 (was £350).

This heavy discount brings them down to the record-low price they hit during last year's Black Friday, so it's one you don’t want to miss. Recently, the price has steadily hung around the £220 mark when it has been discounted but they’ve sometimes shot back up to around the £250 area so this is a big discount.

It’s unlikely that the price will drop even lower later this year during Amazon Prime Day given the 43% discount involved today.

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £199.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to their lowest-ever price at Amazon. They may be slightly older cans but with a £150 discount, they’re hard to resist. There’s not much in it between these and the newer XM5 so consider this purchase a huge bargain. You get unparalleled noise cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, and a wealth of essential features.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $228 at Amazon

While it's not a record-low price, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are also on sale at Amazon US right now. These headphones have been $20 cheaper in the past so there may be an opportunity to save even more later in the year during Prime Day or Black Friday – or potentially in the Memorial Day sales. Still, if you don't want to wait around then this is a fine deal for some top headphones.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we waxed lyrical about how great the noise cancellation was, instantly sticking them to the top of our best noise-cancelling headphones list – where they’ve continued to stay.

Audio quality is exceptional and we actually prefer the slightly sturdier build of the WH-1000XM4 compared to the WH-1000XM5. That is why we consider them the best Sony headphones around and, believe us, the competition is vast in this field.

The XM5 has slightly better ANC and speedier fast charging, but for most people, this isn’t a dealbreaker, especially not at these prices. I’ve been using the XM4 for over a year and they do a great job blocking out my neighbours’ house renovations. They've been my constant companion throughout the working day and beyond, and I say they are worth every penny.

If this deal somehow hasn’t instantly tempted you, there are other headphone deals going on. I love my XM4 so I’d stick with those but there’s no shortage of noise cancellation headphone deals available at the moment.