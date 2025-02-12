Save $80 on the Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones in the Presidents' Day sales
The discounts on headphones available at the moment might not quite rival the likes of what we see during Black Friday, but if you’re looking for great headphone deals that don’t require a time machine, you do have options. Today, for example, you can buy the excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones at Amazon for $349 (was $429).
An $80 discount sounds instantly appealing, but it's worth pointing out that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra were a little cheaper on Black Friday. Back then, there was a $100 discount, but this is still the best price since then.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are some of the best wireless headphones around with a particular focus on providing excellent active noise cancellation. The audio quality is exquisite, too, and while previously pricey, this discount makes them much more tempting.
Today's best Bose headphone deals
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra offer the ultimate active noise cancellation with a Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode ensuring you always hear as much as you want to hear. Whatever the chosen mode, Spatial Audio ensures that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra sound great with personalized sound adding to the experience. The headphones are comfy with up to 24 hours of battery life so you’re all set for a full day’s listening without a hitch.
If you want to spend a little less, the standard Bose QuietComfort Headphones are $100 off at Amazon today, too. They were $150 off during Black Friday but this is still an excellent price cut for headphones which provide high-quality active noise cancellation and good-quality audio playback. They offer the same battery life as the Ultra and you can connect them with an audio cable if you prefer.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are the headphones you need for fantastic active noise cancellation. Featuring prominently in our look at the best headphones, they provide “fantastic, detailed sound with rich bass” alongside “class-leading noise-stopping power” with a “comfortable and premium” design.
Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review explains that they are “simply the best” despite a battery life which could be a little better. That still doesn’t stop them being the best noise-cancelling headphones for anyone looking for a premium purchase.
The phenomenal sound quality is the kind you’ll wonder how you lived without, bringing new life to your favorites. Even call quality is great thanks to a microphone which filters out background noise, and there are intuitive touch controls.
There are other Bose headphone deals if you’re tempted. There’s always my favorite Sony WH-1000XM4 deals with the headphones continuing to punch above their weight. For something more stylish, consider the Beats headphone deals going on.
