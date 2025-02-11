Hurry! Bose QuietComfort SC can be yours for an all-time Aussie low of just AU$250

It’s not uncommon to find discounts on a range of Bose audio gear, but it is uncommon to find discounts as huge as 50%. However, that’s exactly what we’ve found at both Amazon and Myer, both of whom have discounted the excellent Bose QuietComfort SC headphones to an all-time low of just AU$249.95, down from AU$499.95.

If you're a loyal Myer shopper, however, you should know that its deal is only valid for today (February 11) only, with the deal expiring at 11.59pm AEDT. We’re not too surprised it’s a limited-time offer, if it went on any longer we reckon the Myer website would crash.

Amazon's version of the same deal, for now, appears to be an ongoing one and we'd expect the retail giant will have plenty of stock for all keen shopppers.

Half price! Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones: was AU$499.95 now AU$249.95 at Amazon Save AU$250

Identical to the Bose QuietComfort Headphones in build and performance, the only difference with the SC model is that they’re supplied with a soft carry case as opposed to a hard shell version. If it were our money, we’d happily settle for a soft case if it meant saving AU$250. Expect first-class noise cancellation, a comfortable, travel-friendly design and a crisp, rich audio presentation. Other stores:

• Myer

The Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones have been around for just over a year and launched shortly before the flagship Ultra Headphones. Interestingly, our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review has only recently gone live (we got caught up pining for the Ultras instead, unfortunately) where they earned a four-star rating.

We love their ANC performance, as should now be expected from Bose. The audio brand has, for a long time, been the class leader when it comes to noise blocking, and these QuietComfort Headphones continue the trend. The Ultras do a better job, but they’re also a heck of a lot more expensive. We also praised their lovely warm, powerful sound that exhibits great low-end levels alongside crisp, precise higher frequencies. You’re able to adjust the EQ settings within the app, although do note that the extent of customisation is limited to some other headphone brands.

Image 1 of 3

Our only real niggles are that battery life isn’t outstanding at 24 hours (although still by no means poor) and that their Ultra sibling was better (understandably). We also said the QC Headphones were still expensive, but this deal at Amazon and Myer comfortably fixes that.