The deals extravaganza we now know as Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Aka Prime Day 2) is in full swing folks, and of all the hot deals passing my desk right now, the best as far as I'm concerned is this lovely palm-sized Sony speaker. Looking for a bit of no-strings-attached music at the desk, the park, in the garden or just slung over your bike's handlebars in case you need it? You've just found the deal.

Right now, the May 2023-release Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker can be yours for just $38 at Amazon (was $59.99) – that’s a huge 37% slashed from its list price and means it's gone right back down to the cheapest we've ever seen it!

The offer happily applies to every finish of the XB100 (and there are many), meaning you can get your hands on this cute mug-sized Bluetooth speaker in Light Gray, Blue, Black or – my personal choice – Orange. Hosting coffee at yours or just heading to the beach? This small-sized speaker offers a competitive battery life of up to 16 hours, meaning you can keep the tunes flowing long after you've seen the sunset.

My Sony SRS-XB100 Amazon Prime Big Deal Days top saving

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

This surprisingly powerful May 2023-release mini Bluetooth speaker is available with a huge $21 discount, and because that's a return to its lowest ever price (a price cut briefly seen in early September, but not since) there’s no better time to buy. The XB100 offers impressive bass and vocal clarity, and although it’s not going to produce the rumbling bass and clarity of pricier speakers, you still get fantastic bang for your buck.

Our Sony SRS-XB100 review gets to the point of the matter: if you want a bijou Bluetooth speaker that offers a well-rounded listening experience, this is among the best of a highly competitive bunch. I really enjoy it for this money. Yes, you could opt for the new Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 but it's almost triple the price of the deal above…

This pocketable speaker delivers 360-degree omnidirectional sound and, despite its stubby size, offers decent low-end clout for its dimensions and relatively detailed audio.

Perhaps the best thing about the XB100 (apart from its cuteness, hang it all!) is how portable – note the wrist strap – and reliable it is. It not only boasts up to 16 hours of playtime, but also has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it virtually impossible to drown in the drink.

The thing is, Amazon's Big Deal Days is kind of a new thing and we've no idea how long they'll last. My advice? It's little money for a gift or a little treat, is it – and the sound won't disappoint you for the money. I'd click through now, while you're here, rather than later…