OK, so we've got guides for the best Christmas sales for great last-minute holiday and Christmas gift ideas (and if you ask me, you should be looking to this excellent Sennheiser IE 600 deal if you're treating yourself) but also, maybe you want to treat your whole household this holiday season.

But maybe you want to bring music into your home – something able to deliver premium audio quality and save you a bundle. Well, I can show you the way, music lover!

What you need to know is that Q Acoustics' impressive 3000i range is on discount right now if you head over to Amazon. The biggest saving? That would be the $83 you'll get to keep hold onto if you go for the larger Q Acoustics 3030i, now just $466 (was $549) at Amazon – a 15% saving.

While we've not had the pleasure of putting this particular range through our testing process, the revered company is responsible for two options within our best stereo speakers buying guide – and I helped to review (and award five sweet stars to) the model listed above, for TechRadar's sister publication, What Hi-Fi? – so there's that to recommend them.

Q Acoustics 3030i was $549 now $466 at Amazon

The 3030i passive stereo speaker pair boast an excellent build and finish plus an expressive, insightful listen. This two-way design also offers a remarkably low 46Hz response for punchy, controlled bass in a bookshelf design. The deal applies to all finishes (Graphite Gray, Arctic White, Carbon Black, or English Walnut, pictured) and while competition may be fierce, for this money they're a solid bargain.

Q Acoustics 3020i was $449 now $381 at Amazon

At the time of writing, the English walnut option isn't available – but the other three colorways (white, gray, and black) are! The slightly more bijou 3020i from Q Acoustics sport a 5" bass driver and a 0.9" tweeter per speaker and a sound that once again boasts robust bass and agile dynamics. While quite narrow, take note that the cabinets are relatively deep and I wouldn't recommend putting them on an actual bookshelf – the reflex port is around the back and while they're not especially fussy when it comes to placement, I'd still give them a little room to operate.

Q Acoustics 3010i was $329 now $279 at Amazon

Again, you're getting a two-way bass reflex enclosure type passive speaker, this time with a slightly smaller 4" Bass Driver and 0.9" tweeter – plus a tidy $50 discount. The low end is going to lack the scale and dynamic reach of some of Q Acoustics' larger options, but for well under $300, there's still an awful lot to like.

