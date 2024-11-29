Sony's gone Black Friday insane with record-low prices on headphones, earbuds, speakers, turntables and soundbars

Regular readers and music lovers need no further fanfare from us when it comes to Sony audio products, and this year the revered company is running some of the best Black Friday deals around.

Our pick of the bunch for US shoppers is the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $198 (was $348), a new record-low price for some of the most iconic cans you can buy.

In the UK, the all-new Sony WF-C510 earbuds are down to a ridiculous £39.99 (was £54.99) and honestly, you can't go wrong there – unless you wanted ANC.

If you're after a Bluetooth speaker instead, the cute little XB100 can be yours for just $38 in the US (was $59.99) or £34 (was £55) but really, that's just a taster of the deal's Sony is running across Amazon and other retailers

With record-low prices on some of the best Sony kit on the market (including the company's excellent entry-level turntable, earbuds, over-ears, soundbars and Bluetooth speakers), there's a Sony Black Friday deal here for you, I just know there is.

Today's best Black Friday Sony deals, US

Sony WF-C510: was $59.99 now $48 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! If anyone asks me for a great pair of really cheap 2024-release earbuds and they don't care about ANC, the Sony WF-C510 is usually my go-to answer. They're light and comfortable, provide excellent sound quality for the cost, and have a battery life of up to 20 hours. We called them 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review. And this is a return to their lowest price ever – a steal.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $228 at Amazon This is the joint-lowest price that Sony's top-end earbuds have ever been. The fit is good for smaller ears, they sound very good, and Sony's gives you excellent control (read more in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review). The noise cancellation isn't as good as Bose's Ultra earbuds that are around the same price, but for Sony fans, they're best you can buy, at the best price to date.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! Let's face it, despite the waves of newer headphones available today, these icons remain an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case. Oh, and this is a return to the cheapest they've ever been. If you need a modern classic in your life, now is the time.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $295 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! Quite simply the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 25% off, equalling their lowest-ever price! They don't fold up like the XM4 but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.

Sony ULT Wear : was $199.99 now $148 at Amazon This is Sony's mid-range over-ear option, and for those who want a few choice Sony flagship perks for non-flagship money, they're a great option. The sound profile will suit listeners who are all about that bass, and combined with the oh-so-Sony build quality, reliable ANC and this 26% discount, they're a proper contender.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Looking for an excellent Bluetooth speaker on a budget? Look no further than the Sony SRS-XB100. Terrible name aside, this tiny speaker is perfect for travel and comes in at an insane $38 price this Black Friday. What are you waiting for? Buy one for the whole family!

Sony HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $298 at Amazon Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar is back to its lowest-ever price in this Amazon deal. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. Amazon's price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, so there's no reason not to grab this deal now.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,399.99 now $998 at Amazon Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this limited-time deal at Amazon. The Bravia Theater Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound. We don't expect Theater Bar 9 prices to go any lower during Black Friday, so this is a deal worth looking into now.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $849.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy This official Black Friday deal shaves $200 off the price of the Bravia Theater Bar 8, Sony's step-down soundbar from the flagship Theater Bar 9. Like the Bar 9, the Bar 8 is an all-in-one soundbar, in this case, one that houses 11 speakers and supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. We found the Bar 8 to be "capable of delivering powerful, expansive sound into your room" in our Bravia Theater Bar 8 review, so if you're looking to get a high-performing single-unit Dolby Atmos soundbar at a discount, this is the deal.

Sony PS-LX310BT: was $249 now $178 at Amazon Released at CES 2019, this was the first deck I ever reviewed that let me send vinyl to my wireless headphones (and you can read that five-star Sony LS-PX310BT review I helped to write, for our sister site, What Hi-Fi? …and then come back here please). Setup is a breeze, truly, and it's a rock-solid entry-level deck. Owing to its popularity it actually increased in price following its release, so while it was once $148 (in September 2019) this is emphatically the cheapest it's been for a long old while. Recommended.

Today's best Black Friday Sony deals, UK

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £179 at Amazon Sony's flagship wireless ANC earbuds are now greatly reduced – this is new discount (live as of November 28th) is £9 cheaper than they've ever been. Built-in Alexa functionality makes them a joy to use and the fit is good for smaller ears. The AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be as effective at blocking noise as the very best in the business (read more in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review), but they still deliver great results.

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon ★★★★½ rating! Right now, there's no better-value budget earbuds available if sound quality is your focus – and they've recently dropped another £2 to their lowest ever price. As long as you can live without noise cancellation, you'll love the detailed sound here, which uses Sony's DSEE tech to upscale weak-quality streaming from Spotify. We called them 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review. This discount makes them now 22% off too – a serious saving on already-affordable earbuds.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £62.10 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! Price drop: These fell another £4 on Black Friday. The WF-C700N ripped my notions on what is achievable at this entry level to smithereens when they burst onto the scene in April 2023. The Nothing Ear (a) have since surpassed them at this price level for me (especially since they're even cheaper), but if you prefer Sony's style, these are the buds to go for. My Sony WF-C700N review describes their fantastically rich sound and impressive extra features, including good noise cancellation.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £245 at Amazon ★★★★★ rating! Simply put, the XM5 are the best Sony's ever done with its flagship headphone technology. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 35% off, which is just £6 off the cheapest they've ever been. They don't fold up like the XM4 but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.

Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £64 at Amazon hese great-sounding, comfortable, spring 2023-release noise-cancelling headphones just returned to their lowest-seen price (a saving not seen since early September, to be precise). In our largely glowing four-star review of the WH-CH720, we loved the detail and balance of the audio, and though it feels a little restrained compared to higher-end headphones, that's no problem considering the price. One for the shortlist, for sure.

Sony WH-CH520: was £60 now £31.50 at Amazon This massive saving on their February 2023 launch price is a the biggest discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They'd briefly dipped to just under £40 before today, in August, but this knocks that price clean out of the park, doesn't it? No ANC, but you do get up to 50 hours on a single charge. It's impossible to argue with that stamina for this money.

Sony SRS-XB100: was £55 now £34 at Amazon Little can-sized Bluetooth speaker on a budget? Look no further than the Sony SRS-XB100. Forgettable name aside, this bijou speaker is ideal for travel and comes not only from a trusted name in audio but with a huge 38% off this Black Friday – which is the cheapest we've ever seen. What's not to love at this price?

Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £399 now £299 at Amazon This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar drops its price a full £100. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This deep price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, and possibly after, so there's no reason not to grab this Currys deal now.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,399 now £999 at John Lewis Sony's flagship soundbar for 2024 is back to its lowest-ever price in this trending deal at John Lewis. The Bravia Theater Bar 9 goes all out with 13 total speakers in a single bar solution with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and also features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for even more immersive sound. We don't expect Theater Bar 9 prices to go any lower during Black Friday, so this is a deal worth looking into now.

Sony PS-LX310BT: was £249 now £198.99 at Amazon An early Bluetooth turntable star, so good that it's still around and popular today – after all it got five stars in the review I helped to write for What Hi-Fi? It was originally around this price when it launched (in September 2019), but its official price rose to £269 owing to its popularity. This is back to the cheapest it's been, and in my opinion it's simply excellent value – and ideal for beginners.

If you want to know more about Sony's headphones output and which might be best for you, my best Sony headphones guide is the place to go, but really, this is a trusted name in hi-fi with an enviable lineup of earbuds and headphones – you cannot go far wrong at these prices.

