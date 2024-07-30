One of 2024's best Bluetooth speakers is already on sale and I might have to buy it now

I've reviewed some neat Bluetooth speakers this year, but for me, the JBL Xtreme 4 has been the best. That's why I'm excited to say that you can now get this booming Bluetooth speaker for considerably less. Yep, the JBL Xtreme 4 is just $359.99 at Amazon US (was $379.95) and only £293.86 at Amazon UK (was £329.99).

That's a very solid $20 cheaper in the US and almost £40 off in the UK – not bad at all for a speaker that launched mere months ago! This Bluetooth speaker deal applies to the Black model in the UK and the Blue variant in the US, both of which suit the outdoorsy speaker's rugged look to a tee.

With the summer season in bloom, there's no better time to nab this large portable speaker. It's floatable and has the IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, making it ideal for trips to the beach or pool, and it offers bold sound that will take a barbeque, party or camping trip to the next level.

Today's best JBL Xtreme 4 deal - US

JBL Xtreme 4: was $379.95 now $359.99 at Amazon

You can snap up the incredible-sounding JBL Xtreme 4 for 5% less today, a small but sweet saving on one of the best party speakers around. This Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful audio that you can tune to your liking with the JBL Portable app. Its pumping bass is the real highlight, and makes the Xtreme 4 perfect for outdoor environments with lots of background noise.

Today's best JBL Xtreme 4 deal - UK

JBL Xtreme 4: was £329.99 now £293.86 at Amazon

If you're in the UK, you're able to get the JBL Xtreme 4 for the lowest price I've ever seen it drop to. One of the best things about the Xtreme 4 is its incredible 30-hour battery life, which ensures that you can keep the tunes pumping into the early hours. At 11% less than its usual price, this is a very tasty deal, but it could end soon, so we advise snapping the JBL Xtreme 4 up sooner rather than later!

In my JBL Xtreme 4 review, I praised the Bluetooth speaker for its wonderful durability, well-balanced sound and its ability to blast tunes at high volumes without producing distorted audio. I did, however, have one gripe: its price.

I'm not going to pretend this deal makes the Xtreme 4 cheap by any means, but this certainly helps to remedy the speaker's main weakness. There really aren't many such weaknesses to speak of at all, however, with the Xtreme 4 already proudly holding the crown of Best Party Speaker in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. It has an excellent feature-set, including AI-enabled sound refinement, Auracast multi-speaker pairing and the battery-life-extending Playtime Boost option, meaning you still get plenty of bang for your buck.

I highly recommend the JBL Xtreme 4, but if you want to weigh your options, why not check out our guide to the best waterproof speakers, which has lots of other fantastic outdoorsy alternatives. Otherwise, you can view a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.