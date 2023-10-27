Quick - the Bose 700 headphones have dropped to their cheapest price ever

Here's an early Black Friday deal you don't want to miss if you've got your eyes on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones in the end-of-year sales.

The terrific Bose 700 are now at Amazon for $259 (was $379) when you apply the $40 coupon on the product page. That's a huge $120 off the regular price and the cheapest that I've ever seen this set of premium over-ear cans.

There's no reason to wait around as I'm confident these won't be any cheaper in this year's Black Friday deals - and the offer ends tonight.

Bose 700 - lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $379 now $259 at Amazon

The Bose 700 are five years old but are still some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy for noise nixing alone. And, now you can pick them up for their lowest price ever way ahead of Black Friday when you apply the $40 coupon on the store page. This is definitely the time to buy as the Bose 700 will become harder to get hold of and it's unlikely this price will be beaten over the next few weeks. Snap it up now.

As a long-time user of the Bose QC35 II for almost six years - and having recently upgraded to the equally fantastic QC 45s - I can certainly vouch for the quality of the manufacturer's headphones when it comes to audio, noise cancellation and durability. Also, I can comfortably wear them for hours each day thanks to the long battery life, while blissfully blocking out the racket of a busy office or packed train.

It's honestly no exaggeration to say they're one of the best purchases I've made as a music lover and regular traveller. So, if that also sounds like you, then I'm sure you'll definitely appreciate a pair for yourself. Even more so at this record-low price ahead of Black Friday.

But you don't just have to take my word for it. Our Bose 700 review awarded them 4.5 stars out of five, praising the sound quality, modern design and class-leading noise cancellation. Even with Sony elbowing into its territory with the highly-praised WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5, these are still an impressive pair of headphones at a great price.