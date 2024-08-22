Get one of the best party speakers around at its lowest ever price

One of the best party speakers on the market is at its joint-lowest ever price, but only for a limited time. That's right, the Tribit Stormbox Blast is just $154.99 at Amazon (was $199.99) – that's a huge saving of $55.

I've only seen the Tribit Stormbox Blast drop to such a low price on one ocassion in the past, so if this Bluetooth speaker catches your eye, now is the time to buy. You'll have to act fast too because this is a limited time deal, meaning it could end very soon – don't miss out!

The Tribit Stormbox Blast is a large, imposing party speaker that's guaranteed to get everyone moving. It boasts open, textured audio with meaty bass, as well as a bold design with flashing LED lights, making it perfect for a house party or similar occasion.

Today's best Tribit Stormbox Blast deal

Tribit Stormbox Blast: was $199.99 now $154.99 at Amazon

The Tribit Stormbox Blast was already incredible value for money and at 23% less it's a must-buy. Its room-filling sound combined with its amazing ease-of-use and feature-set makes it an ultimate party speakers. So, if you want a big, powerful portable speaker at a not-so-big price, take advantage of this phenomenal deal while you still can.

In our Tribit Stormbox Blast review, we raved about the Bluetooth speaker's beautifully clear audio, pumping passive radiators and great value-for-money quality. On top of that, it has the IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning it can survive being under 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes – impressive stuff!

It will be of little surprise, then, that the Stormbox Blast earned itself an exceptional four and a half star rating from our reviewer, ensuring that it earns a mention in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. No matter what kind of sound you want to achieve with this portable speaker, you're sure to be satisfied. Simply download the Tribit app and you'll be able to pick from five excellent EQ presets or make your own with Custom. Overall, this really is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker and I couldn't recommend it highly enough.

This isn't the only bargain available right now though, and we've picked out a whole load more unmissable back-to-school deals, so why not take a peek at our roundup of the best offers? If its a portable speaker you're after in particular though, you can also assess some neat alternatives in our guide to the best party speakers. Otherwise, check out a range of other deals on this model or compare prices in your region below.