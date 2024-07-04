The ever-reliable Apple AirPods 2 are down to their lowest-price this year at Amazon

There are some excellent early Prime Day deals happening at the moment with such great sales compounded by the 4th of July sales hitting at the same time.

One such delightful deal is being able to buy the Apple AirPods 2 at Amazon for $89 (was $129). This isn’t quite the lowest price ever as they did dip to $79 during Black Friday 2023, but the earbuds are the cheapest they’ve been this year and a $10 difference isn't too bad in our books.

Bordering on being cheap enough to compete with the best budget earbuds, the Apple AirPods 2 are a reliable pair of buds for everyday use. They might have since been overtaken by the Apple AirPods 3 but they’re still good quality. You get over 24 hours of battery life once you factor in the charging case and they pair to all your Apple devices near instantaneously.

Today’s best Apple AirPods 2 deal

Apple AirPods 2: was $129 now $89 at Amazon

Having previously owned Apple AirPods 2, I’m a big fan of how easy they are to use. They quickly pair up with all your Apple devices thanks to the one-tap setup and it’s simple to switch between devices throughout the day. Audio quality is good if not exceptional compared to newer models, but at this price, they’re spot on. They look and feel good in your ears and little details like Siri support and audio sharing soon add up to be useful.

Over the years, we’ve reassessed the Apple AirPods to be the best AirPods for anyone on a budget. As our Apple AirPods 2 review explains, they’re packed with useful features like great connectivity and Siri support, but they lack some finer details like improved audio and interchangeable eartips.

At this price though, you can’t really expect them to compete with the best earbuds. Instead, simplicity is everything. They turn automatically on once you put them in your ears while you can easily share a song between two sets of AirPods too.

5 hours of playback is pretty good from one charge while there’s more than 24 hours once you factor in the charging case which is a Lightning cable based solution compared to wireless.

If you’re looking for something a bit more advanced, there are other Amazon Prime Day deals happening now. We’re counting on seeing some extra special Prime Day AirPods deals although we’re not sure if the AirPods 2 will drop that extra $10 down to meet its best ever price. There are other headphone deals around too if you’re not sold on AirPods.