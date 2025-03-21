Sony's WF-C510 are our favourite budget earbuds, and they're cheaper than ever thanks to this cracking Amazon deal

March is bringing all the deals right now, and we're covering them all across our live coverage of the Amazon Big Smile Sale and Afterpay Day sale. But amidst the deluge of deals, few discounts we've seen are better than this price we've found on the Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds.

Our pick for the best earbuds for those shopping on a budget, we think these Sony earbuds are a stellar buy at their regular AU$109 price tag. Through Amazon's Big Smile Sale though, you can grab them for just AU$77. Available JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Myer right now, this Amazon price beats the best of their offerings by AU$16.46.

For those needing a cheap daily pair or some spare listeners, this deal is a must-have. With a lightweight design, comfortable fit and high-quality audio, the Sony WF-C510 are easily recommendable to anyone – and even have four diverse colours to choose from.

Sony WF-C510
Sony WF-C510: was AU$109 now AU$77 at Amazon

Save AU$32
We gave these earbuds a very impressive 4.5-stars in our Sony WF-C510 review, and slapped them with the 'TechRadar Recommends' award. We were so impressed, we'd actually pick these over the Apple AirPods 4. While we didn't love the 11 hours of charge provided by the case, the earbuds themselves will last 11 hours before needing to return to the case – making them equally excellent sounding, feeling and long-lasting.

View Deal

While we really loved these earbuds at their original price point, there are a few key drawbacks to mention. First and foremost, you won't get any active noise cancellation from these earbuds.

However, you will of course get passive noise isolation and with a selection of ear tips in a range of sizes included, it should be easy for you to find a snug, secure fit to keep out as much noise as possible.

Considering the excellent performance across the board at a very affordable price, it's hard to take too many points off them. However, if you are looking for noise cancelling buds on a budget, we'd point you towards two of the most affordable best noise cancelling earbuds – the EarFun Air Pro 3 and Nothing Ear (a) buds.

The EarFun Air Pro 3 buds can be had for just AU$68.99 on Amazon right now, and they earned 4.5-stars in our EarFun Air Pro 3 review thanks to great experiences with their fit, sound, noise cancelling and battery.

However, the mid-range Nothing Ear (a) earbuds are so good that we couldn't even take a half-star off them. In our five-star Nothing Ear (a) review, we called them a "resounding home run" – offering diverse features, meaningful noise cancellation, superb audio and a total battery life of 24.5 hrs (42.5 hrs without ANC) with the case. They're only AU$143.65 on Amazon right now.

This leads us to the second (potential) drawback on the Sony WF-C510 earbuds – they are in-ear buds. Like the Nothing Ear (a) and EarFun Air Pro 3 above, these buds use grippy ear-tips to better fit your ear and deliver their excellent sound quality.

AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, held together to show the differences

(Image credit: Future)

For some though, this design just simply isn't comfortable, while others consistently have fit issues no matter what size tips they use. If this is you, and you're looking for cheap earbuds that have a similar design to AirPods or the old Apple earphones, choices are slim.

The Apple AirPods 4 (non-ANC) are down to AU$197.19, while the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 can be had for just AU$145.19. However, it might be worth buying a pair of the best headphones or best noise cancelling headphones to handle the majority of your listening, and snagging one of the budget earbuds above for shorter listening periods or exercise.

Max Delaney
Max Delaney
Staff Writer

