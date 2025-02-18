Snag the outstanding Bose Ultra Open Earbuds for a record-low price at Walmart
The best-sounding open-ear buds yet fall to $229
It's not every day a set of headphones pass over our testing desk that we end up labelling as the best-sounding open-ear buds yet. That honor belongs to the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, which are on sale at Walmart for $229 (was $299).
This is a return to the previous lowest-ever price I last saw on Black Friday so it's a great opportunity to pick them up if you missed out last year. The buds deliver incredible sound and a comfortable design but we weren't completely sure they were worth it at full price. However, this discount changes everything.
Today's best Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deal
Discounted back to a record-low price, these unique earbuds from Bose are well worth the money. The impressive sound is delivered through comfortable headphones, which can be worn all day. They also boast up to 7.5 hours of playtime, which will be more than enough for most people.
Four out of five stars in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review tells you how much we loved almost everything about these headphones. "The sound is incredible, and I frequently forgot I was listening to a bud with open ears," was the summary from our reviewer.
We also praised the minimal sound leakage, intuitive design, and immersive audio capabilities. The last of these offers a motion mode, which allows you to turn your head and move around within a soundstage, creating the impression that sound is coming from a particular direction. Very impressive.
If these don't appeal, or you’re looking for something cheaper, there are other headphone deals that, despite the name, also include some of the best wireless earbuds if that’s more your jam.
