Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon

Gone are the days of super-expensive big-brand earphones as you can now invest in a high-quality pair without spending a fortune. Right now, you can buy the Apple AirPods 4 at Amazon for $99.99 (was $129) – that's the lowest-ever price for these latest buds

The popular earbuds have dropped that low before but only once – and that was at the start of February. Other than that, they’ve stuck to $129 the rest of the time, which is understandable given that’s still a great price for such earbuds.

The buds won’t be much good for anyone seeking the best noise-cancelling headphones but they are ideal if you just want a simple pair to wear while commuting or on daily walks. They're the kind of buds I'd grab any time I need to head out and want some distraction from the world.

Today's best Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon The Apple AirPods 4 get straight to the point and offer some valuable features at this record-low price. One highlight is the earbuds’ personalized Spatial Audio which also provides dynamic head tracking so it feels like sound is all around you -- just like if you’re at a theater or concert. It also has a reliable battery life of up to 30 hours via the charging case and connecting to them takes seconds.

The Apple AirPods 4 are a “solid pair of AirPods with a fun, dynamic sound, and a secure fit” that makes them some of the best AirPods for anyone looking for cheaper buds. There’s no ANC here, but as our AirPods 4 review explains, you get a “good-sounding, compact set of earbuds with a very secure and comfortable fit”. That’s even despite the lack of in-ear tips.

If you’re an Apple user, you’ll love how well they work and how quickly they connect. However, the best budget wireless earbuds world is competitive so if you want something with cross-platform support, you may wish to go elsewhere. Still, if the need for the best wireless earbuds is overruled by keeping costs down, the AirPods 4 are very pleasant to use.

