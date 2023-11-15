Hurry! Apple AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest price ever in time for Black Friday
Get these AirPods now while they're still here
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are finally back in stock on Amazon after being sold out, and who can blame buyers for taking advantage of such a great sale? The retailer has the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) on sale for $189, which is the lowest price they've ever been. With the 2023 Black Friday deals event already underway, we've seen tons of excellent sales with deals slashing prices on gaming tech like accessories, earbuds, PCs, and laptops.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are not only a massive step up from the AirPods 2, but they're simply one of the best wireless earbuds and best earbuds on the market. Even our own review agreed with this sentiment, as we awarded it a four and a half out of five stars due to its great noise cancellation, excellent sound and Spatial Audio quality, and long battery life.
If you've been wanting a top-tier pair of Apple earbuds, snag them while they're at the lowest prices ever right now. But hurry, as this deal is bound not to last!
Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods Pro 2 deals
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was
$249 now $189 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
