Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 hit new record-low price – but you only have hours to get this Black Friday deal!

I've been covering AirPods Black Friday deals for six years, and this is the best value offer I've ever seen. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $159 at Best Buy, which is $10 lower than they've ever been before – but this deal ends at 1am ET November 22 / 10pm ET November 21, so don't miss out! That's $90 off the full $249 price.

Buyers in the UK don't miss out on a good deal today, either – you can get the AirPods Pro 2 from EE for £179, which is the joint lowest they've ever been, and a £50 saving on the £229 full price they usually sell for. And don't worry, just because they're from EE doesn't mean you have to sign a contract or anything – they even come with free delivery.

For me, this US deal is probably the winner among this year's Black Friday deals so far – it's an astounding price for earbuds with high-end noise cancellation and sound, and super-smart features for Apple users.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $159 at Best Buy Limited time deal – ends 1am ET November 22 / 10pm PT November 21! This is $10 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been before, but it's not staying around for long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that literally points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, so are great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're amazing value for this price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at EE Mobile This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen AirPods Pro 2 for in the UK. These are the best-selling earbuds on the planet, thanks to their superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, gesture control and more. At the time writing, this price isn't available at other retailers, so don't miss out – who knows how long EE's stock will last. Having said that, I assume there will be more deals elsewhere over Black Friday…

I still use AirPods Pro 2 every day, even though I have access to a vast range of the best wireless earbuds, and I'd happily pay full price for a new pair if I had to. Well, not happily, since it'll mean I really screwed something up somewhere – but the point is that, for $159, they're really amazing value.

The sound is detailed, energetic and dynamic; the noise cancellation is second only to Bose's most elite earbuds, which cost over $200 even when on sale; spatial audio is really amazing for movies; and – perhaps best of all – they have an unloseable case.

Your iPhone can literally point you towards the case if you misplace it using an arrow on the screen, and you can also have the case make a sound. If you lose it outside the house, Apple's Find My network should ping you a location.

We have lots more of the best Black Friday earbuds deals if you want a different brand – especially a cheaper option – and our Black Friday AirPods deals guide has more from Apple's range. But if you're buying AirPods this Black Friday in the US, AirPods Pro 2 for $159 is the deal to get.

In the UK, £179 is a very good deal, but I'm hoping they'll fall to £169, so it may be worth waiting – but that's just my suspicion, so if you don't want to take the risk, grab the deal above.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK