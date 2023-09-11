Galaxy Buds FE quietly revealed as Samsung posts official user guide online

Samsung has inadvertently leaked its upcoming Galaxy Buds FE (Fan Edition) as the tech giant recently published the wireless earbuds’ official user manual on its German website. What’s more is the document is entirely in English.

Initially discovered by Dutch news site GalaxyClub , the manual reveals what the Galaxy Buds FE will look like at launch and details what features it will hold. Images in the 42-page document show the buds have a wingtip design, a pair of microphones on each (four in total), and a touch sensor on the outside. At a glance, they look quite similar to the Galaxy Buds Plus .

The wingtips are removable, so you can swap them out for another for a better fit. Users will have Small/Medium and Medium/Large silicone tips as their two options. It's important to have properly fitting earbuds, and Samsung states in the manual the device may not work “if the touch-sensitive sensor does not make contact with your ear”.

Speaking of which, the case sports a square build like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But unlike the Pro model, it doesn’t appear the Galaxy Buds FE will support wireless charging since the manual doesn’t mention the capability anywhere. Users instead will have to charge it the old-fashion way via USB-C cable. Other notable design flourishes for the case include a notch for opening it as well as battery indicators on the inside and out.

Software features

Internally, the manual doesn't reveal a whole lot about the Galaxy Buds FE aside from the software features. Chief among these is the inclusion of active noise canceling to shut out environmental noise. Conversely, you can let outside noise in by activating ambient sound mode so you can hear the world around you.

That’s pretty much all we can gather from the user manual. Everything else consists of instructions for certain actions like how to connect the Galaxy Buds FE to your phone via Bluetooth, how to configure the audio settings through the Galaxy Wearable app, and how to activate the Samsung Bixby AI assistant

Pending availability

The document unfortunately doesn’t reveal the launch date or price point of the Galaxy Buds FE. At the very least, we learn that the devices will be available in black with a glossy white charging case indicating there will be some color variance. No word if there will be a lavender purple version like with the Galaxy Buds 2. The good news is a formal announcement from the company may be imminent considering that Samsung released this manual on an official channel, .

This Galaxy Buds FE leak does lead us to an important question: where are the Galaxy Buds 3 ? Rumors have circulated about the flagship earbuds claiming they will come out in 2023. But we’re now in the final four months of the year and we still haven’t heard anything from Samsung. Could the Galaxy Buds 3 actually have been the Galaxy Buds FE all along?

It’s hard to say. Either way, we’ll be keeping an eye out for new info for the flagship Samsung model. Until then, check out TechRadar’s list of the best earbuds for 2023 .