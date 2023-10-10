AirPods Pro 2 hit their lowest ever price in Prime Day sales but hurry, they won’t last
Amazon is selling Apple's best AirPods for their lowest price ever
Apple's best headphones don't tend to go for cheap, but this Amazon Prime Day seems to be the ideal time to pick them up as the AirPods Pro 2 with a Lightning connection have just hit their lowest price ever.
The AirPods Pro 2 are available for $189 on Amazon, which is a 24% discount from $249. That's the lowest price they've ever been since their release in 2022.
I wouldn't delay if you're considering buying a pair as with the new USB-C version being released in September, there isn't a lot of stock circulating anymore so there's no guarantee that we'll see similar price drops come Black Friday.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was
$249 now $189 at Amazon
After sitting at $219 for the last month, Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 down to a record-low price of $189. Their previous lowest price was $199. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
In the run up to today's big sales event, I had written that Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy AirPods and it looks like that could definitely be the case with this deal for the Lightning version.
As I mentioned before, another reason why it's a great time to bag a bargain is that we may not see another big discount on this model – if you were thinking of holding out till later in the year, there's no guarantee of seeing this kind of price cut.
The AirPods Pro 2 recently got a big software upgrade that applies to this model too, and it makes them a lot smarter. A lot of their best features, such as ANC, have been improved by machine learning, with a new Adaptive Transparency, Conversation Awareness and Personalized Volume modes.
With the holidays season creeping up, this price drop should be the reason why you pick up a pair of the best AirPods you can buy today if you're in the market for some. Whether they're for you or someone else, you won't be disappointed with this buy.
