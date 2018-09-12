WD My Passport Wireless SSD review

For those that need the extra speed, this is a solid addition to WD’s already-great wireless drive lineup. And while it admittedly comes at a cost, it’s way more than just a wireless storage device.

Storage giant Western Digital is no stranger when it comes to storage gear aimed specifically at pro photographers. Over the last few years, it’s focused on this segment with a range of devices that make transferring and backing up photos while in the field quicker and simpler – chief among them its two previous Wi-Fi-equipped 'My Passport Wireless' hard drives.

The company’s now added a third product to this wireless range in the form of a new solid-state drive (SSD) model, with its main draw being the additional speed and durability that SSD storage provides.

Admittedly, the boost in speed and reliability comes at a steep price, but when you take into account the built-in SD card reader and the Wireless SSD’s ability to keep your other devices charged while out and about, it may still be a cost worth paying.

Pricing and availability

WD’s My Passport Wireless SSD is available in capacities of 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB with prices ranging from $230 / £220 / AU$429 for the 250GB model to $800 / £700 / AU$1,399 fo the 2TB version.

There is a two-year warranty from the manufacturer and also a 30-day money back guarantee in select markets.

Design & key features

Like its hard drive-equipped siblings, the My Passport Wireless SSD has been built for life on the go: it comes packing a built-in SD card reader, 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity and an internal Li-Ion battery that gives you up to 10 hours of continuous wireless use.

While the device isn’t weather- or dust-proof, it does come with a removable drop-resistant rubber bumper, giving it a rugged look and a non-slip surface to improve grip. Moreover, all the ports and buttons are flush with the exterior, and in combination with the thickness of the bumper, that should help protect the drive from the elements and accidental scrapes.

On the 'top' edge of the My Passport Wireless SSD is a power button, a 10-pin micro-B USB 3.0 port, and a USB 2.0 socket that’s On-The-Go (OTG) compatible. There’s also a second switch on the top which powers up the battery indicator and inititates SD card transfers, and also works as the WPS switch for the initial Wi-Fi setup. The only other physical feature on the drive is the SD card slot, which lives around the corner from those USB ports, and there’s also battery, Wi-Fi and power indicator lights on the front face.

It weighs 359g (0.79 pounds) without the bumper, but dress it up in its rugged jacket and you’ll be carrying 461g (1.02 pounds) in the bag.