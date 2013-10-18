Asus HD 7870 DirectCU II TOP review

Conventional wisdom says the second-rung effort in any family of graphics chips is where the sweet spot sits, and that's where it lies in AMD's current range of GPUs.

Even better, this is the full-fat iteration of AMD's second-fiddle Pitcairn graphics chip. Unlike the 7850, which makes do with 1,024 of AMD's GCN shaders, you get all 1,280 here. That's substantially up on the 1,152 GCN shaders in the PS4 and the Xbox One's 768.

Then factor in the 1,100MHz core clock (this Asus board is factory overclocked beyond the standard 1GHz spec) and the gap grows wider. Although it's tempting to make comparisons with the games consoles now that both are based on PC-derived technology, it's never quite that simple. Consoles tend to have lower overheads, and developers make that little bit more effort to get their games running inside the two well defined boxes.

So you want your PC graphics card to have something in hand over the consoles when all the next-gen ports pour out. Which is exactly what the 7870 offers. The 7870 knocks out some very healthy frame rates at 1080p.

Benchmarks

1,920 x 1,080

DirectX 11 gaming performance

Sleeping Dogs: Frames per second: Higher is better (Min/Avg)

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 16/24

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 19/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 18/28

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 24/41

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 25/36

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 27/39

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 30/52

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 36/52

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 36/60

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 59/97

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 31/65

Grid 2: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 34/43

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 40/50

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 42/52

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 39/52

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 56/73

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 57/73

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 56/71

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 67/90

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 73/87

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 71/85

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 50/60

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 75/93

Company of Heroes 2: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 11/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 13/21

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 15/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 11/22

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 15/31

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 22/39

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 21/35

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 20/40

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 28/46

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 27/49

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 26/44

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 31/55

Metro: Last Light: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/22

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 19/28

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 20/30

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 14/33

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 8/45

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 19/39

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 21/40

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 24/56

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 25/51

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 21/65

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 23/75

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 27/70

BioShock Infinite: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/28

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 14/34

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 21/41

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 17/47

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 15/65

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 19/51

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 16/57

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 21/78

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 19/74

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 23/91

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 14/123

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 21/98

Heaven: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 13/23

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 16/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 17/31

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 21/43

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 18/36

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 20/40

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 24/52

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 23/51

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 780 29/69

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 30/100

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 30/77

Verdict

OK, some of the minimum frame rates look less than great. It drops below 20 frames per second minimum in both BioShock Infinite and Metro: Last Light. But in reality, the predominant experience is smoothness. This GPU is a performance win.

What it's not, however, is a bargain. Plain Jane 7870 GHz edition boards can be had for less, and that's where our money would go.