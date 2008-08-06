Not the most powerful laptop out there, but this machine proves its worth elsewhere

The Dell Vostro 1310 is aimed at small business and home users.

It provides impressive performance and battery life and manages to offer high-performance mobility without breaking the bank.

Excellent battery life

The 2.2kg chassis can easily be carried on even the longest journeys.

The 325-minute battery life is outstanding for such an affordable laptop. Build quality is also excellent.

Performance is equally impressive for this low price. The 2.1GHz Core 2 Duo processor speeds through all tasks and rivals larger laptops. 3D performance is less capable, but suits most business use.

Good build quality



The spacious keyboard provides comfortable usability. All the keys are ﬁrmly ﬁxed and respond well.

While not necessarily business-focused, touch-sensitive media keys provide easy control of music and video ﬁles.

The 13.3-inch screen has a matt ﬁnish to eliminate reﬂections. This improves visibility, but can reduce colour and contrast. Image quality is still strong, however, and looks great even in bright conditions.

Generous warranty



The 160GB hard drive suits basic business use. It spins at 7200rpm for the fastest possible access to data. The slot-loading DVD rewriter and separate 8-in-1 card reader add extra storage options.

The warranty is particularly notable at this price. One-year of on-site repair cover is provided, and includes parts and labour costs.

This alone makes the Dell worth considering for both business and home users.

Bargain laptop



As an affordable small business laptop, the Dell Vostro 1310 excels. It's powerful, usable and extremely portable.

At less than half the price of many of its closest rivals, it proved to be a great all-round workhorse of a laptop.