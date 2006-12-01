Zalman ZM-NC1000 review

Our battered old Athlon XP-powered laptop is a prime example of why you might well be in need of an external cooler, because it sounds like a overstuffed vacuum cleaner on the verge of going the way of Monty Python's Mr Creosote.

Zalman's notebook cooler isn't quite 'waffer theen', but its brushed metal look is certainly stylish, and the raised attitude keeps your machine RSI-friendly.

The most important thing is the decibel level however, and Zalman's ZM-C100 keeps the noise down significantly while still pumping out the seriously chilled vibe your laptop needs to keep cool. PCFormat staff