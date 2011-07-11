Canon PowerShot A800 review

For Canon, the PowerShot A800 is as basic as it gets. The A800 is Canon's entry-level compact camera, and as you'd expect for 60 quid, it's a no-frills affair.

No-frills doesn't necessarily mean dumbed-down, however, and there's actually quite a lot to like about this device. Indeed, the specifications belie the bargain-bucket price and include a 10 megapixel sensor, 3x optical zoom, Digic III processor and Smart Auto mode.

In terms of shooting mode, you get Auto and Program mode, along with the ability to adjust exposure, flash, metering, ISO and other key settings. At this end of the market, Canon is competing against camera phones, so does the A800 offer enough to persuade punters not to put the money towards an iPhone instead?