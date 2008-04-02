Panasonic TX-26LMD70A review

With more attractive features than you can shake a stick at, this is a fantastic LCD

Panasonic has been the LCD manufacturer to beat in group tests for some time and this 26in upholds that enviable tradition in fine style.

A handsome and well-equipped TV, the 26LMD70A is a great all-round package.

It beats many of its peers for user-friendliness, picture finesse, and, if you combine all that and consider it in terms of its price, offers excellent value too.

It's a very comfortable set with Freeview, DVDs look sharp and dynamic, and high-definition material is as richly detailed as you'll see on a 26in set.

Add to that audio that destroys the rest of the field and you have a clear winner.