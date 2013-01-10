tech. magazine: issue 7 – all the stories in one place

All the fantastic content this issue

So, you have a copy of tech. on the iPad but the editorial journey doesn't stop there. You may have noticed the many fantastic quotes we have in the issue. Well, now you can read the whole articles that we referenced - there's over 50 to choose from! Below is a list of content section by section. Enjoy.

Debrief 1: Television redefined: UHD TV steals the show

Sony X900 hands on review

TechRadar

4K not ready for prime time

Forbes

It's official - 3D is dead

The Verge

4K is amazing but impractical

PopSci

Mega-res telly to bomb

Register

Debrief 2: Android is gunning for your home

Hands on: Project Shield

IGN

Samsung T9000: the Android fridge that runs Evernote

PC Pro

New Samsung T9000 fridge runs Android apps, Evernote

MacWorld

Polaroids interchangeable lens camera

The Verge

Nvidia dives into the portable console market

Arstechnica

Dacor bakes Android tablet into wall oven

CNet

Debrief 3: Smartphones to get supercharged

Nvidia's Tegra 4 demystified

Extreme Tech

Nvidia boosts web performance on Tegra 4

PC World

Intel swots Windows RT aside, previews Bay Trail

TechRadar

Nvidia 4 Tegra announcement

The Verge

Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 and 600 gives clues on smartphones to come

TechRadar

Meet the new crazy and fast Snapdragon 800 and 600 processors

Gizmodo

Debrief analysis: CES: notes from the show floor

John Gruber, Daring Fireball

Matt Buchanon, Buzzfeed

Mat Honan, Wired

Talk: Insight

Marvin Ammori: Wired

Joshua Glenn and Elizabeth Foy Larson: Huffington Post

Kata Kellan: Reuters

Maryn McKenna: Slate

Joshua Topolsky: The Verge

Talk: Inflame

Google Glass features 'still in flux', no plans to display advertising on device

Engadget

Google Glass 'to feature voice, touch technology'

Digital Spy

What the heck would we need Google Glass for? Even Google doesn't know

Android Authority

Google Glass development charges ahead

CNet

Google Glass lead says project is still a work in progress

The Verge

Talk: Inform

Ubuntu Linux Comes to Smartphones

Wired

Canonical unveils Ubuntu phone OS that doubles as a "full PC"

Ars Technica

Ubuntu operating system comes to Android smartphones

BBC News

After Teasing Its Touch-Friendly Future, Canonical Officially Reveals The Ubuntu Phone OS

TechCrunch

Ubuntu Mobile Shows The Way For The Whole CE Industry

Forbes

Week

LG's stunning OLED TV available soon to UK's rich

Cnet

CES 2013

TechRadar

Tumblr's New iPad App

Mashable

The Beatle Bard: Read John Lennon's Letters On Your iPad

Cult of Mac

Lego Legends of Chima: Speedorz zips onto the App Store

PocketGamer

Gangster Squad

Entertainment Week