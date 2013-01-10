tech. magazine: issue 7 – all the stories in one place

So, you have a copy of tech. on the iPad but the editorial journey doesn't stop there. You may have noticed the many fantastic quotes we have in the issue. Well, now you can read the whole articles that we referenced - there's over 50 to choose from! Below is a list of content section by section. Enjoy.
Debrief 1: Television redefined: UHD TV steals the show
Sony X900 hands on review
4K not ready for prime time
It's official - 3D is dead
4K is amazing but impractical
Mega-res telly to bomb
Debrief 2: Android is gunning for your home
Hands on: Project Shield
Samsung T9000: the Android fridge that runs Evernote
New Samsung T9000 fridge runs Android apps, Evernote
Polaroids interchangeable lens camera
Nvidia dives into the portable console market
Dacor bakes Android tablet into wall oven
Debrief 3: Smartphones to get supercharged
Nvidia's Tegra 4 demystified
Nvidia boosts web performance on Tegra 4
Intel swots Windows RT aside, previews Bay Trail
Nvidia 4 Tegra announcement
Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 and 600 gives clues on smartphones to come
Meet the new crazy and fast Snapdragon 800 and 600 processors
Debrief analysis: CES: notes from the show floor
John Gruber, Daring Fireball
Matt Buchanon, Buzzfeed
Mat Honan, Wired
Talk: Insight
Marvin Ammori: Wired
Joshua Glenn and Elizabeth Foy Larson: Huffington Post
Kata Kellan: Reuters
Maryn McKenna: Slate
Joshua Topolsky: The Verge
Talk: Inflame
Google Glass features 'still in flux', no plans to display advertising on device
Google Glass 'to feature voice, touch technology'
What the heck would we need Google Glass for? Even Google doesn't know
Google Glass development charges ahead
Google Glass lead says project is still a work in progress
Talk: Inform
Ubuntu Linux Comes to Smartphones
Canonical unveils Ubuntu phone OS that doubles as a "full PC"
Ubuntu operating system comes to Android smartphones
After Teasing Its Touch-Friendly Future, Canonical Officially Reveals The Ubuntu Phone OS
Ubuntu Mobile Shows The Way For The Whole CE Industry
Week
LG's stunning OLED TV available soon to UK's rich
CES 2013
Tumblr's New iPad App
The Beatle Bard: Read John Lennon's Letters On Your iPad
Lego Legends of Chima: Speedorz zips onto the App Store
Gangster Squad