What to stream this weekend: Finding 'Ohana, Your Honor and more highlights

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Friday we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this weekend's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of January 29-31, 2021.

Disney Plus

WandaVision (TV series – episode 4 available 29/1/2021)

*SPOILER ALERT* Last episode, Wanda and Vision experienced the very sudden birth of their twin boys, Billy and Tommy. To make matters even weirder, it's become very apparent that not all is right in their neighbourhood. We expect this will be examined further in episode four, which lands on Disney Plus on January 29.

Amazon Prime Video

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1 (TV Series – available now)

Released in the US as a CBS All Access Original, the new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is being released as an Amazon Original in Australia. As the name suggests, the new show will follow some of the more minor characters who work on the U.S.S. Cerritos. While the trailer above does not inspire much confidence, it's worth noting that Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) is behind the show, so it's entirely likely that the show will be better than it looks.

Netflix

Finding 'Ohana (TV Series – available 29/1/2021)

Looking a bit like The Goonies crossed with Uncharted, Netflix's new family film Finding 'Ohana sees a group of kids set off on adventure in Hawaii which could lead them to lost treasure – something they desperately need in order to save their home.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Sicario (Movie – available 29/1/2021)

Denis Villeneuve, director of the upcoming science fiction epic Dune, made a big splash with Sicario, a film in which an idealistic FBI agent (Emily Blunt) is exposed to the dark truths around America's war on drugs on the US/Mexico border. Also stars Benicio del Toro (Traffic), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out).

Stan

Your Honor (TV Series – episode 9 available 31/01/2021)

It's the penultimate episode of Your Honor, meaning we will reach the show's riveting conclusion next week. In some ways, it will be a relief, as the tension is almost too much to bear! We don't want to give anything away, but we will say that Your Honor is must-watch television. Stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad).