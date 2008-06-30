Pioneer adds to plasma portfolio

Pioneer has added some new technology to its KURO brand of plasma screens. The company is said to have enhanced its KUROs by adding a separate media receiver to the range.

The series includes two new plasma screens (the 50-inch KRP-500A and 60-inch KRP-600A) and two monitors (the 50-inch KRP-500M and 60-inch KRP-600M).

Thin chassis

The new range are 1080p Full HD and are said to feature exceptional black levels. The screens are now thinner, too - at just 64mm whether wall-mounted or on a stand, the TVs will look pretty sleek.

Speaking about the new range, Jim Catcheside, product manager for Pioneer GB said: "Our customers can now enjoy an advanced Optimum AV mode for intelligent automatic image adjustment, ideal in case of varying content and changing viewing conditions.

"Some of our users however are very sensitive to picture purity. With the new PURE AV selection mode, images are reproduced as faithfully as possible to the original material, bypassing all typical picture enhancement processing, allowing the source to be displayed as the director intended."

Although no prices have been announced, the 60-inch KRP-600M model will be available in stores from August, with the 60-inch KRP-600A coming soon after in September. The 50-inch models will be in shops this October.