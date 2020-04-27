Treat yo’ self and save AU$131 on a pair of TicPods Free

Mother’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re struggling with what to get your mum or the special woman in your life that isn’t the generic chocolate and flowers, lay your eyes on this amazing deal from Amazon. You can grab Mobvoi TicPods Free for an attractive 66% off the original price!

The shape and design of these ‘buds are very similar to Apple’s AirPods but are considerably less expensive (and that’s without the discount). TicPods Free are designed with interactive touch controls and Bluetooth connectivity so it can be paired with any smartphone.

With noise-cancelling technology, the special lady in your life can enjoy listening to her favourite tunes in peace, or be uninterrupted during those important phone calls. These ‘buds also come with voice control so she can play her music, make calls and receive notifications with a simple voice command, perfect when she’s making your way around town.

The TicPods Free are also water resistant and have a sweat-proof rating of IPX5 so she shouldn’t have to worry if she’s caught out in the rain or having a hard-hitting workout in the gym.

Whether it be for your mum, wife or yourself, this is one of the best deals around today, make sure you grab it while it’s hot from Amazon and save a whopping AU$131 at checkout.