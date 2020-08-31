Today only, nab a Nintendo Switch for AU$385 in eBay's 21st birthday sale

eBay is turning 21 this month, and to celebrate, it’s serving up 21 days of deals for eBay Plus subscribers – it all kicks off today (September 1) with a discounted Nintendo Switch.

The online marketplace’s 21st birthday sale will feature a new Plus-exclusive deal almost every day, with each item dropping at 10am in most cases.

Today, you can nab a Nintendo Switch Neon for AU$385 – that’s a 23% price cut on the sought-after gaming console that typically retails for AU$499.95.

A fair warning though, you’ll need to be quick on the mouse to score this deal. eBay will only be releasing 500 units of the Nintendo Switch, and they’ll likely be released in five batches of 100 units throughout the day, starting at 10am.

There’s more excellent deals up for grabs later in the month as well. eBay Plus subscribers will have the chance to pick up a discounted pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 on Friday, September 4.

Only 300 units of the brand-new headphones will be available from 10am, down to AU$429 from their usual price of AU$548, which is a solid 22% off.

The always-popular Apple AirPods Pro will see a big price drop later in the month too, as will smart home tech from Google, and tablets from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

If you’re in the market for a new webcam for work, then the Logitech C270 webcam will be slashed to half-price for Plus subscribers, down to just AU$59 in the biggest price drop of the month.

We won’t be surprised if these deals are snapped up in flash, but there’s more to be had for those that miss out. eBay’s also treating its Plus members to plenty of other discounts, with savings of up to 70% on offer.

You’ll need to be subscribed to score these savings, so if you haven’t signed up, consider trialing the service now – eBay Plus is free for the first 30 days.